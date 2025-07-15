Connect with us

Supreme Court Approves Trump’s Mass Firings at Education Department: What It Means for America’s Schools

Trump Presidency

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
The US Supreme Court has allowed President Donald Trump to proceed with mass firings at the Department of Education, giving his administration sweeping authority to begin dismantling the federal agency. The decision, which drew harsh criticism from the Court’s liberal justices, represents a massive shift in how education policy may be shaped moving forward — and it’s already setting off alarms among educators, unions, and constitutional scholars.

Donald Trump’s goal has long been clear: eliminate the US Department of Education and return policy control entirely to states. Now, with the Supreme Court’s approval, he’s one step closer to that promise.



The 6-3 Supreme Court ruling allows Donald Trump’s team to terminate more than 1,300 employees who had been placed on administrative leave and strip the agency of essential staff, despite previous court rulings that temporarily blocked the move. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a scathing dissent, warned that the Court’s decision gave Trump unchecked power to repeal Congressional intent. “The threat to our Constitution’s separation of powers is great,” she wrote.

Donald Trump, however, hailed the move as a victory for states’ rights and administrative efficiency. In a statement, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the administration was “empowering families and teachers by reducing education bureaucracy.”

However, critics argue that the administration has gone far beyond trimming fat — it’s cutting into muscle. States suing the Donald Trump administration argued that the firings cripple essential services, including federal student aid certification and data analysis crucial to distributing billions in education funding.

One of the most controversial plans? Shifting student loan services to the Small Business Administration and transferring special education responsibilities to the Department of Health and Human Services — all without Congressional approval.

Student Loan Collections Resume on May 5: What Borrowers Need to Know

Legal experts say this sets a dangerous precedent, allowing presidents to dismantle federal agencies by simply gutting their staff.  Meanwhile, Trump’s administration argues that it still intends to carry out all legally mandated education functions, just with far fewer people. But as court filings revealed, entire departments have been emptied, leaving programs frozen and services unavailable.

The Supreme Court’s decision didn’t come with a full explanation — just a brief, unsigned order. But the political impact is enormous. Trump, already planning for a 2026 presidential run, now has legal cover to reshape federal agencies to match his vision, starting with the Education Department.

Whether this becomes a new norm — or a constitutional crisis — may depend on how quickly courts, Congress, and voters respond.


