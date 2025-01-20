Connect with us

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
The social media platform TikTok has become the centre of a political storm after thanking Donald Trump for helping restore its service in the United States. The controversy arose when users opened the app on Sunday to find a notification crediting “President Trump” for his “efforts” in ensuring the app’s continuation, even though Trump has not yet been inaugurated. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) responded quickly, calling the move “a choice” in a series of Instagram story posts.

A Controversial Message

The situation began when the Supreme Court upheld the U.S. ban on TikTok, causing the app to go offline on Saturday temporarily. By Sunday, service had resumed, accompanied by TikTok’s public acknowledgement of Trump’s role. The notification read:

“We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”

TikTok’s statement also emphasized its commitment to the First Amendment and opposition to “arbitrary censorship.” The company hinted at a future collaboration with the incoming Trump administration to secure its operations in the United States.

AOC’s Sharp Response

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized TikTok’s phrasing, pointing out that Trump is currently a private citizen and suggesting the notification signals a deeper collaboration between TikTok and Trump’s team. “It’s a choice to refer to him as ‘President Trump’ before his inauguration,” she said, questioning the platform’s motivations.

The congresswoman also expressed concerns about TikTok’s political leanings, arguing the platform’s actions reflect a broader trend of social media platforms aligning with right-wing ideologies. She referenced Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, who are set to attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday, as further evidence of the increasing influence of right-leaning figures in tech.

“And for all of those concerns that people were saying TikTok is going to be used as a propaganda tool by the Chinese, understand they’re using it as a propaganda tool for the right,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez added.

TikTok’s Strategic Move?

Given the app’s tumultuous history with American regulators, the platform’s decision to publicly thank Trump may be a strategic attempt to secure its foothold in the U.S. market. Trump’s previous administration had threatened to ban TikTok due to national security concerns, citing its ties to China. The app has since been working to navigate regulatory hurdles, including a proposed spinoff of its U.S. operations to address these concerns.

However, TikTok’s messaging has drawn criticism for appearing to align itself politically. By referring to Trump as “President Trump” ahead of his official inauguration, the platform has raised questions about whether its actions are motivated by necessity, opportunism, or political affiliation.

A Warning from AOC

In her final remarks, Ocasio-Cortez warned of the broader implications of this situation. We are on the eve of an authoritarian administration,” she said, calling the incident a harbinger of what she described as “21st-century fascism.” Her comments highlight the growing tensions between tech platforms, political influence, and the role of social media in shaping public discourse.

As TikTok continues to face scrutiny, this incident underscores the delicate balance between corporate survival and perceived political alignment in today’s polarized climate.


