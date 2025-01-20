Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Donald and Melania Trump Launch Competing Meme Coins Ahead of Inauguration

Donald and Melania Trump Launch Competing Meme Coins Ahead of Inauguration Trump Meme coin Melania meme coin

Cryptocurrency

Donald and Melania Trump Launch Competing Meme Coins Ahead of Inauguration

Tech Plunge
Published on

In an unexpected foray into cryptocurrency, President-elect Donald Trump and incoming First Lady Melania Trump have each launched their meme coins, sparking excitement, volatility, and intrigue in the digital currency market. The announcement, made just days before Trump’s inauguration, has underscored the couple’s savvy in leveraging cultural trends for engagement, albeit with a competitive twist.

The Meme Coin Rollout

Donald Trump announced his cryptocurrency, $TRUMP, on Friday via social media platform X, calling it a celebration of his brand and values. “My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE!” Trump wrote. “It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community.” The coin, trading on the Solana blockchain, soared in value shortly after its debut, hitting over $70 by Sunday afternoon, according to CoinGecko.

Two days later, Melania Trump entered the meme coin market with her own cryptocurrency, $MELANIA, which she unveiled in a Sunday X post. “The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now,” she announced, directing followers to the coin’s website.

The launch of $MELANIA caused an immediate ripple effect, sending the value of $TRUMP plummeting to $40 before it partially recovered and stabilized around $60 by early Monday. Meanwhile, $MELANIA debuted more modestly, trading just above $12 as of the same time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Satish Acharya (@cartoonistsatish)

What Are Meme Coins?

Meme coins are a highly volatile cryptocurrency inspired by internet culture or trends. While they lack intrinsic value, their prices fluctuate wildly based on hype and market sentiment. The $TRUMP and $MELANIA coins are positioned as more than just digital tokens; they are designed to engage with and reflect the personal brands of their creators. Both websites emphasize that the coins are not investments or securities but a form of community engagement.

Market and Political Implications

The $TRUMP coin boasts an impressive market capitalization of $13 billion, based on its 200 million circulating coins. Over the next three years, the total supply is expected to reach 1 billion coins, according to the coin’s official website. Meanwhile, 80% of the supply for both $TRUMP and $MELANIA is controlled by Trump-affiliated entities like CIC Digital and Fight Fight Fight LLC, with a three-year unlocking schedule to prevent immediate liquidation of holdings.

The political implications of these meme coins are nuanced. Although disclaimers on both websites state the coins are not politically affiliated, they serve as an extension of the Trumps’ brands and values. Additionally, the president-elect has recently shifted his stance on cryptocurrency. Once a vocal critic of Bitcoin, Trump addressed the crypto community at its largest convention in July 2024 and has since appointed pro-crypto figures like Howard Lutnick to his administration.

A New Frontier for Engagement

The launch of the meme coin highlights the Trumps’ ability to stay ahead of cultural and technological trends. By tapping into the cryptocurrency craze, they’ve created unique platforms for community engagement while simultaneously stirring upmarket excitement. As the inaugural date approaches, the fate of $TRUMP and $MELANIA will continue to unfold, offering a fascinating glimpse into how cryptocurrency can intersect with personal branding and political influence.

Whether these coins become lasting symbols or fleeting digital novelties, they underscore one undeniable fact: the Trumps remain adept at keeping the world watching.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence Lilavati Hospital Eliyama Philip

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence
By January 17, 2025
SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience Sapce Program NASA

SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience
By January 16, 2025
Income Tax Return Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24 Belated ITR Missed ITR CBDT India

Income Tax Return: Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24
By January 15, 2025
David Lynch America’s Ultimate Storyteller and a Cinematic Poet Eraserhead Twin Peaks Dune Blue Velvet Lost Highway , Mulholland Drive, Inland Empire

David Lynch: America’s Ultimate Storyteller and a Cinematic Poet
By January 20, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence Lilavati Hospital Eliyama Philip

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence
By January 17, 2025
Income Tax Return Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24 Belated ITR Missed ITR CBDT India

Income Tax Return: Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24
By January 15, 2025
Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy No Purchase, No Stay, No restrooms, No Wifi Howard Schultz Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Open Door Policy

Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy: No Purchase, No Stay
By January 15, 2025
Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)

Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans
By January 15, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience Sapce Program NASA

SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience
By January 16, 2025
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
By January 13, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
By January 13, 2025
Australia Approves World’s Strictest Social Media Ban for Under-16s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addiction, mental health issues, and cyberbullying

World’s Strictest: Australia Approves Social Media Ban for Under-16s
By November 28, 2024
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs National Weather Service LA Suburbs Wild Fire California

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs
By January 8, 2025
Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts

Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts
By December 6, 2024
Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 Vince Vaughn Returns as Yancy Ted Lasso Scrubs Bill Lawrence

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2: Vince Vaughn Returns as Yancy
Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage

Album Drop

Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage
New Kanye West 'Ye' Snippet from Bully Album Leaks Online_Ty Dolla _ Vultures 2_Kai Cenat_Preacher Man

Hip Hop/ Rap

New Kanye West ‘Ye’ Snippet from Bully Album Leaks Online
Mashable is a global, multi-platform media and entertainment company For more queries and news contact us on this Email: info@mashablepartners.com
To Top
Loading...