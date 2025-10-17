Connect with us

Trump Unveils Plans for 'Arc de Trump' as Part of Massive Washington Overhaul

Trump Presidency

The proposed arch joins Trump’s growing list of capital renovations, including gilded interiors, a “Presidential Walk of Fame” along the West Wing, and statues of historical figures adorning the White House gardens. Critics have derided the aesthetic as “Mar-a-Lago meets Versailles,” while supporters view it as a bold reassertion of national pride.
U.S. President Donald Trump is once again making headlines — this time for a monument of imperial proportions. Trump has unveiled plans for a triumphal arch in Washington, D.C., a project already nicknamed the “Arc de Trump.” Modeled after the famed Arc de Triomphe in Paris, the grand structure is set to serve as a gateway to the U.S. capital from Arlington, Virginia, and to commemorate the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary in 2026.

Speaking to wealthy donors during a glittering White House dinner, Trump displayed 3D models of the proposed monument, quipping that he preferred the largest version. “Every time somebody rides over that beautiful bridge to the Lincoln Memorial, they literally say something is supposed to be here,” he told the audience, gesturing to maps of the proposed site across the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

Private Funding and Presidential Flair

The “Arc de Trump” is part of a broader series of renovations Donald Trump has initiated since returning to the White House. According to reports, the arch will be privately funded, with leftover donations from Trump’s $250 million White House ballroom project contributing to its construction.

That ballroom, currently under development, is the largest addition to the White House in over a century and will feature bulletproof glass walls and space for up to 1,000 guests. Trump has described the ballroom and the arch as symbols of American greatness, insisting that both will be “the best in the world.”

Regulatory Hurdles Ahead

However, experts caution that the road to building such a monument will not be easy. Developing a memorial on federal land in D.C. requires approval from both the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) and the Commission of Fine Arts (CFA) — a process that can take years.

Scholars noted that federal law limits construction on the National Mall, and new monuments must hold “preeminent historical and lasting significance.” Even with fast-tracked approvals, the Arc de Trump may not be completed in time for the nation’s semiquincentennial celebrations.

 

A Gilded Capital Reimagined

The proposed arch joins Trump’s growing list of capital renovations, including gilded interiors, a “Presidential Walk of Fame” along the West Wing, and statues of historical figures adorning the White House gardens. Critics have derided the aesthetic as “Mar-a-Lago meets Versailles,” while supporters view it as a bold reassertion of national pride.

For Trump, though, the project appears deeply personal. “Real estate is relaxing,” he told guests at the unveiling. “I’ve always liked it. I’ve always done well with it.”

Whether the Arc de Trump becomes a new national landmark or a symbol of political excess, one thing is certain — Trump’s vision for Washington is bigger, bolder, and more golden than ever.

