Colbert, Stewart, Fallon, and Obama Defend Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate

The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by Disney-owned ABC has sparked outrage across the entertainment and political landscape, with fellow late-night hosts and even a former U.S. president rallying to his defense.

Kimmel’s removal followed controversial remarks about the assassination of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk, leading critics to accuse ABC of buckling under pressure from President Donald Trump.

On The Late Show, Stephen Colbert condemned the cancellation as a “blatant assault on freedom of speech,” accusing ABC of setting a dangerous precedent.

Jon Stewart Turns Satire Into Protest

Meanwhile, Jon Stewart on The Daily Show parodied Trump’s administration by broadcasting from a set dripping in gold, mocking the president’s White House redesign. Playing the role of an obsequious state-approved host, Stewart showered Trump with absurd praise before introducing journalist Maria Ressa, author of How To Stand Up To A Dictator.

Jon Stewart quipped: “Coming to you tonight from the real crime-ridden cesspool that is New York City. It is a tremendous disaster like no one’s ever seen before. Someone’s National Guard should invade this place, am I right?”

His biting parody underscored the creeping fears of government censorship in comedy and journalism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow)

Fallon and Meyers Speak Out

On NBC’s Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon expressed bewilderment, calling Kimmel “a decent, funny and loving guy” while promising not to soften his own political coverage. Yet even his show was interrupted by a satirical voiceover describing Trump as “incredibly handsome” and “making America great again.”

Seth Meyers, on Late Night, struck a similar chord. While reporting Trump’s UK trip, he sarcastically professed admiration for the president: “a visionary, an innovator, a great president, and an even better golfer.” His irony laid bare the tension between comedy and censorship.

From Letterman to Obama: Warnings of Authoritarianism

Kimmel’s suspension prompted sharp criticism from comedy legend David Letterman, who declared that people should not lose their jobs for refusing to “suck up” to an “authoritarian” president.

At the Atlantic Festival in New York, David Letterman warned: “It’s no good. It’s silly. It’s ridiculous. We all see where this is going… it’s managed media.”

Former President Barack Obama echoed those concerns on X (formerly Twitter), blasting the administration’s tactics: “This is precisely the kind of government coercion that the First Amendment was designed to prevent, and media companies need to start standing up rather than capitulating.”

After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like. https://t.co/uts7JpJZzN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 18, 2025

Donald Trump has repeatedly clashed with late-night hosts, railing against Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers, and calling for their cancellation on his Truth Social platform. Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension follows Stephen Colbert’s earlier program cancellation, fueling accusations of a systematic crackdown on dissenting voices in comedy.

For many, the case is bigger than Kimmel—it’s about whether late-night satire can survive in an era of political pressure and corporate fear.