Mac Miller’s Estate Releases Posthumous Track “5 Dollar Pony Rides” Ahead of Balloonerism

Mac Miller's Estate Releases Posthumous Track "5 Dollar Pony Rides" Ahead of Balloonerism

Mac Miller’s Estate Releases Posthumous Track “5 Dollar Pony Rides” Ahead of Balloonerism

Mac Miller’s enduring legacy has taken another step forward with releasing a new posthumous single, “5 Dollar Pony Rides.” The track, unveiled by the late rapper’s estate, is the lead single for his upcoming album, Balloonerism, scheduled to drop on January 17. This release underscores Miller’s artistic depth and highlights the collaborative magic between him and his longtime friend and producer, Thundercat.

Mac Miller Through Time

“5 Dollar Pony Rides” is a groovy, introspective piece that touches on themes of romance and connection. Thundercat, known for his innovative basslines and experimental production, contributed significantly to the track’s creation. According to Miller’s estate, Balloonerism was crafted during a highly productive period for the rapper, overlapping with developing projects like Watching Movies With the Sound Off, Delusional Thomas, and Faces.

The collaboration between Miller and Thundercat has long been a topic of fascination among fans. In 2020, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) imagined an entire album by the duo, prompting Thundercat to respond, “It exist.” However, he tempered expectations, stating that he preferred to honour Miller’s artistic choices by not releasing every piece they worked on. “Everything isn’t meant to be put out like that,” he said, reflecting on the emotional weight of their sessions.

What to Expect from Balloonerism

The upcoming album promises to be a deeply personal and artistic exploration. The recently revealed tracklist includes collaborations with SZA and Miller’s alter ego, Delusional Thomas. While the details of these tracks remain under wraps, including such notable features hints at a dynamic listening experience.

Balloonerism will be available in various physical formats for collectors and die-hard fans, including a deluxe two-LP edition with a rainbow foil-wrapped slipcase and white splatter cloud vinyl. This edition also includes a 32-page booklet featuring photos and lyrics, adding a tangible layer to the experience. Preorders for CDs, cassettes, and vinyl are now live on balloonerism.com.

Mac’s Legacy

Mac Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, tragically passed away in 2018 at the age of 26 due to an accidental overdose. Despite his untimely death, his music continues to resonate with fans around the globe. His ability to blend heartfelt lyrics with innovative production has cemented him as a defining artist of his generation.

The release of “5 Dollar Pony Rides” is more than just another track—it’s a celebration of Miller’s artistry and the relationships that fueled it. For fans, it’s an opportunity to connect with the artist again and feel the joy and vulnerability he poured into his work.

As Balloonerism nears its release, anticipation grows. With its rich collaborations and the promise of unreleased gems, the album is set further to solidify Mac Miller’s place in music history. Whether through nostalgic lyrics or Thundercat’s lush production, “5 Dollar Pony Rides” offers a poignant glimpse into the world of an artist gone too soon but never forgotten.


