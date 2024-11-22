Mac Miller’s Lost Album ‘Balloonerism’ Finally Set to Drop on Circles Anniversary

The late Mac Miller’s musical journey continues as his family prepares to release Balloonerism, his second posthumous album. Set to debut on January 17, 2025, the album aligns with the fifth anniversary of Circles, Miller’s first posthumous release, and comes just two days before what would have been his 33rd birthday. This release is a heartfelt tribute to the rapper’s enduring artistry and profound connection with his fans.









A Long-Awaited Project

The announcement, made via Miller’s official Instagram account, detailed the significance of Balloonerism in the rapper’s career. Recorded around 2014, during the creation of Faces, the project was close to Miller’s heart. According to the statement, Miller had frequently discussed its potential release, even commissioning album artwork. However, other projects like GO:OD AM and The Divine Feminine took precedence at the time.

Mac Miller’s family emphasized that the decision to release the album now stems from its importance to him and the ongoing circulation of unofficial versions online. “We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist,” the statement reads. This official release seeks to preserve the authenticity of his work and present it in the way Miller envisioned.

Fans can now preorder Balloonerism on Miller’s official website, with options for CD, cassette, and vinyl formats. For collectors, a limited edition deluxe vinyl package is available, which includes a poster, a booklet featuring photos and lyrics, and a 3D pop-up centrefold. These editions highlight Miller’s family’s care and dedication to celebrating his legacy.

Reflecting on Mac Miller’s Legacy

Mac Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, passed away in 2018 at the age of 26. Known for his introspective lyrics and genre-blending sound, he left an indelible mark on the music world. His albums, including Swimming and Circles, demonstrated a vulnerability and depth that resonated deeply with fans.

The release of Circles in 2020, completed posthumously by producer Jon Brion, offered a poignant look at Miller’s evolving artistry and was widely acclaimed. With Balloonerism, fans can revisit another chapter of his creative exploration.

The announcement has sparked excitement across social media, with fans eager to hear unreleased tracks from one of hip-hop’s most beloved figures. Many have expressed gratitude to Miller’s family for their thoughtful stewardship of his work.

In an era where posthumous releases are often scrutinized, the care taken with Balloonerism reflects the deep respect for Miller’s artistry. As fans prepare to celebrate his life and music once again, Balloonerism promises to be a fitting homage to a talent gone too soon.

Mark your calendars: January 17, 2025, will be a day of remembrance, celebration, and connection through Mac Miller’s timeless music. Instagram statement 5 years back when Circles Dropped –