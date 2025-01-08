Mac Miller’s Balloonerism: Official Tracklist Revealed Ahead of Release

The long-awaited release of Balloonerism, the late Mac Miller’s “lost project,” is finally drawing near. Set to drop on January 17, just two days before what would have been the rapper’s 32nd birthday, fans are excited. The official tracklist for the album has been revealed, and the announcement was made through the Instagram account run by the rapper’s estate, giving fans a closer look at the enigmatic and highly anticipated album.

A Curated Collection of Rare Gems

Balloonerism consists of 14 tracks, blending a mix of leaks, teased snippets, and previously unreleased material. The album offers a glimpse into the artistic evolution of Mac Miller, whose music has continually resonated with audiences since his untimely passing in 2018. Notably, the project keeps its features minimal, spotlighting contributions from SZA on “DJ’s Chord Organ” and Mac’s alter ego, Delusional Thomas, on “Transformations.”

The tracklist begins with “Tambourine Dream” and includes introspective titles like “Do You Have a Destination?” and “Friendly Hallucinations.” The album concludes with “Tomorrow Will Never Know,” a poignant closer that fans speculate will reflect Mac’s signature reflective lyricism.

The full tracklist is as follows:

Tambourine Dream | DJ’s Chord Organ (feat. SZA) | Do You Have a Destination? | 5 Dollar Pony Rides | Friendly Hallucinations | Mrs. Deborah Downer | Stoned | Shangri-La| Funny Papers | Excelsior | Transformations (feat. Delusional Thomas) | Manakins | Rick’s Piano | Tomorrow Will Never Know

First Single Set to Drop This Week

Adding to the excitement, the estate has confirmed that Balloonerism’s first single, “5 Dollar Pony Rides,” will be released on streaming platforms on Thursday, January 9, at 12 p.m. EST. Fans are eagerly anticipating the track, hoping it will set the tone for the rest of the album and offer insight into the creative process behind this previously shelved project.

A Unique Legacy

Born Malcolm James McCormick, Mac Miller left an indelible mark on the music industry with his genre-defying style and introspective storytelling. Albums like Swimming and Circles, released shortly before and after his death, showcased his evolving artistry and cemented his legacy as a profoundly influential artist.

Balloonerism, rumoured and teased for years, feels like a bridge between his past and present works. Fans are eager to see how it will expand the narrative of Mac’s musical journey and provide new layers to his already rich discography.

Mac’s Birthday and Legacy

The timing of Balloonerism’s release is significant, arriving days before Mac’s birthday. For fans, it feels like a gift and an opportunity to celebrate his life and artistry.

As anticipation builds, the release of 5 Dollar Pony Rides will offer a first taste of what Balloonerism holds. Whether it’s the introspective tracks or the nostalgic collaborations, the album promises to be a heartfelt addition to Mac Miller’s legacy. Fans can mark their calendars for January 17, when the world will finally experience the long-lost Balloonerism.