Add as a preferred source Blood Moon 2026: Night Sky to Get Wild with the Lunar Eclipse
Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Blood Moon 2026: Near-Total Lunar Eclipse Is About to Turn the Moon Red

Blood Moon 2026 Near-Total Lunar Eclipse Is About to Turn the Moon Red

News

Blood Moon 2026: Near-Total Lunar Eclipse Is About to Turn the Moon Red

Tech Plunge

By

Published on

Skywatchers are getting another spectacular celestial event just weeks after a total solar eclipse darkened skies across parts of Europe. This time, the Moon is taking center stage as a near-total lunar eclipse prepares to paint the night sky a deep reddish-orange, hence the Blood Moon.

The eclipse will be visible across much of North and South America, making it a major viewing opportunity for millions. At its peak, approximately 96.2% of the Moon will be inside Earth’s darkest shadow.

And yes, that means the so-called “blood moon” effect.

When Will the Blood Moon Appear?

The lunar eclipse will begin at 9:23 p.m. ET on Thursday, when the Moon enters the outer portion of Earth’s shadow, known as the penumbra.

The more dramatic phase begins at 10:33 p.m. ET, when the Moon starts moving into the umbra, Earth’s darkest shadow. From the ground, it will look as though a giant bite is slowly being taken out of the lunar disk.

The eclipse reaches its peak at approximately 12:12 a.m. ET, when 96.2% of the Moon will be covered by Earth’s shadow.

The entire event concludes at around 3:01 a.m. ET, when the Moon finally leaves the outer edge of Earth’s shadow.

That makes the overnight spectacle particularly attractive to night owls — and anyone willing to set an alarm.

Why Does the Moon Turn Red?

Earth’s atmosphere causes the dramatic color.

As sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, shorter blue wavelengths are scattered more strongly, while longer red and orange wavelengths continue through the atmosphere and reach the Moon.

The result is a reddish glow across the lunar surface.

That eerie appearance is why total lunar eclipses have earned the nickname “blood moon.”

Unlike a solar eclipse, however, you don’t need special protective eyewear. A lunar eclipse can be viewed safely with the naked eye, while binoculars or a telescope can reveal additional detail across the Moon’s surface.

Who Can See the Lunar Eclipse?

The continental United States is among the best-positioned regions for the event.

Most viewers throughout North and South America should be able to watch the eclipse unfold from beginning to end, although Alaska and the far northern reaches of Canada will miss portions of the spectacle.

Parts of Europe and Africa will also get a view, but the timing will be less favorable. In those regions, the eclipse will occur in the early hours of Friday, with the Moon setting before the event is complete.

Weather will ultimately determine who gets the clearest show.

Why Are Solar and Lunar Eclipses Happening So Close Together?

The timing isn’t a cosmic coincidence.

Solar and lunar eclipses commonly arrive in pairs because of the alignment of the Sun, Earth and Moon.

A solar eclipse occurs during a new moon, when the Moon moves between Earth and the Sun. Roughly two weeks later, the Moon reaches the opposite side of Earth during the full moon phase, creating the alignment needed for a lunar eclipse.

The striking visual relationship between the Sun and Moon is also partly due to an extraordinary cosmic coincidence: the Sun is roughly 400 times larger than the Moon but also about 400 times farther from Earth, causing both objects to appear remarkably similar in size from our planet.

The Next Eclipse Is Already on the Calendar

The celestial action won’t stop here.

According to NASA’s eclipse schedule, the next solar eclipse is expected on February 6, with visibility across parts of South America and Africa. Another lunar eclipse follows overnight from February 20 to 21, visible across much of the globe.

But for skywatchers in the Americas, the immediate attraction is clear: a nearly completely shadowed Moon, glowing red against the darkness.

So check the weather, find an unobstructed view of the sky, and prepare to look up.

The Blood Moon is coming.

  • Blood Moon 2026 Near-Total Lunar Eclipse Is About to Turn the Moon Red
  • Blood Moon 2026 Near-Total Lunar Eclipse Is About to Turn the Moon Red

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

A24 Onslaught Trailer Unleashes Genetically Engineered Killers in Brutal New Horror Adam Wingard Dan Stevens Adria Arjona

A24

A24’s ‘Onslaught’ Trailer Unleashes Genetically Engineered Killers in Brutal New Horror
By August 27, 2026
Woody Allen 90-Year-Old Director Sets October Shoot in Spain latest film Coup de Chance

Hollywood

Woody Allen Is Back: 90-Year-Old Director Sets October Shoot in Spain Coup de Chance
By August 27, 2026
South Korean Director Na Hong-jin’s Hope Gets September US Release After Cannes Hit

Movies & Documentaries

Na Hong-jin’s ‘Hope’ Gets September U.S. Release After Cannes Explosion
By August 25, 2026
Kranium’s ‘Gal Policy’ Lands in 50 Cent’s Fightland Dancehall Just Scored a Major Global Sync

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kranium’s ‘Gal Policy’ Lands in 50 Cent’s Fightland — Dancehall Just Scored a Major Global Sync
By August 25, 2026
California AG Cancels Paramount Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Rob Bonta Anti-Trust

Hollywood

California AG Cancels Paramount Settlement Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal
By August 24, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Muzz Wants to Change How Muslims Find a Life Partner With Pehle Baat Phir Baraat Muslim Matchmaking app

Life

Muzz Wants to Change How Muslims Find a Life Partner With ‘Pehle Baat, Phir Baraat’
By August 27, 2026
GTA 6 Leaks Rock Rockstar as Developer Finally Breaks Its Silence Take TWo Interactive Rockstar

Gaming

GTA 6 Leaks Rock Rockstar as Developer Finally Breaks Its Silence
By August 27, 2026
Blood Moon 2026 Near-Total Lunar Eclipse Is About to Turn the Moon Red

News

Blood Moon 2026: Near-Total Lunar Eclipse Is About to Turn the Moon Red
By August 27, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Carlos Sainz Commits to Williams 2027 Despite Nightmare Season James Vowles F1

Formula 1

Carlos Sainz Commits to Williams 2027 Despite Nightmare Season
Drake New Music Venue History Ottawa Opens Live Nation Canada and the National Capital Commission

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s New Music Venue History Ottawa Opens
World’s Largest Electric Plane Takes Flight - Heart Aerospace Massive X1 Aircraft

Aviation

World’s Largest Electric Plane Takes Flight
Google Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court

Artificial Intelligence

Google Is Buying Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court to Hear the Matter
US Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Jalapeños Expands to 431 Cases Across 32 States

Food

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Jalapeños Expands to 431 Cases Across 32 States
Ellie Goulding Sues Former Managers Live Nation Conflict of Interest Into Lawsuit

Music Disputes

Ellie Goulding Sues Former Managers Over Hidden Live Nation Ties: ‘Conflict of Interest’ Explodes Into Legal Battle
Zydus Wins USFDA Approval for Ascorbic Acid Injection With 180-Day Generic Exclusivity

News

Zydus Wins USFDA Approval for Ascorbic Acid Injection With 180-Day Generic Exclusivity
Drake Takes Pinkchyu to a Castle for a Private Sushi Date in Toronto Casa Loma

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Takes Pinkchyu to a Castle for a Private Sushi Date in Toronto
Drake Janice STFU Faces Megan Thee Stallion Cardi B Travis Scott in 2026 MTV VMAs Hip-Hop

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Faces Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Travis Scott in 2026 MTV VMAs Showdown
GTA 6 Gameplay Leaked Footage Jason’s Wild Car Chaos Emerges Rockstar Games Cyber leek

Gaming

GTA 6 Gameplay Leak: Jason’s Wild Car Chaos Emerges
Robin Williams Children Revive His Instagram to Fight AI Deepfakes Zelda

AI and Deepfakes

Robin Williams’ Children Revive His Instagram to Fight AI Deepfakes: “This Is Our Way of Sharing His Legacy”
Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet Sachin Bansal

Fintech

Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet
Natalie Harp Trump’s Human Printer Unlikely Political Flashpoint Trump aide Jon Ossoff Air Force One Decoy Plane

Trump Presidency

Natalie Harp: Trump’s ‘Human Printer’ Becomes an Unlikely Political Flashpoint
Drake Makes History Shabang ICEMAN to Fourth Billboard Rhythmic No. 1 Maneesh

Billboard

Drake Makes More History as ‘Shabang’ Pushes ICEMAN to Fourth Billboard Rhythmic No. 1
India Burger Boom Explodes Beyond Metros as Top Chains Cross 2000 Outlets QSR Watch Edition II report from Kennis Ventures

Business

India’s Burger Boom Explodes Beyond Metros as Top Chains Cross 2,000 Outlets QSR Watch – Edition II report from Kennis Ventures
Dune Part Three Drops New Teaser Ahead of December Showdown Dune 3 Avengers Doomsday

Box office

Dune: Part Three Drops New Teaser Ahead of December Showdown
Post Malone Engaged to Christy Lee After Surprise Relationship Reunion

E! News

Post Malone Engaged to Christy Lee After Surprise Relationship Reunion
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026 Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule Dutch GP Max Verstappen

Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026: Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule
Is Fortnite Down Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override v42.00

Epic Games

Is Fortnite Down? Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline
Beatles Movie Recreates Iconic Abbey Road Cover Four Film PRoject Sam Mendes Paul Mescal

Biopic

Beatles Movie Recreates Iconic Abbey Road Cover
Rosie O’Donnell Torches Trump in Jimmy Kimmel Debut

News

Rosie O’Donnell Torches Trump in ‘Kimmel’ Debut: “Buckle Up, People!”
The Game Drops The Documentary III With Drake Collaboration No Brakes Lil Wayne Snoop Dog

Album Drop

The Game Drops The Documentary III With Drake Collaboration and Kendrick Lamar Beef Fallout
To Top
Loading...