Guns N’ Roses Announce Blockbuster 2026 World Tour With Historic Rose Bowl Return

Guns N’ Roses are officially back on the road in 2026 with a globe-spanning tour that’s already being hailed as one of the biggest rock events of the year. Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, and the band will kick off the tour on March 28 in Monterrey, Mexico, before powering through a massive series of dates across South America, Europe, and North America.

The run marks a significant expansion from their previous 2024–25 touring cycle across Europe and the Middle East, reinforcing GNR’s status as one of rock’s most enduring stadium acts.

Massive Brazil Leg and International Festivals Confirmed

The 2026 tour’s early stretch is dominated by Brazil, where Guns N’ Roses remain a generational phenomenon. Major stops include São Paulo’s Monsters of Rock, Rio de Janeiro’s Engenhão, and Vitoria’s Estádio Kleber José de Andrade, among several others. Their South American itinerary is one of the most extensive the group has undertaken in years.

From there, the band jumps into Europe with a slate of arena and festival dates, including two nights at PreZero Arena Gliwice in Poland, back-to-back Download Festival appearances in England, and shows in Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Dublin, and Antwerp.

North America Highlights: New Stadiums and Long-Awaited Returns

The trek hits North America in late July, and one of the standout moments is their historic return to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on September 5, marking their first performance at the iconic venue in three decades.

Other major dates include shows at MetLife Stadium (New Jersey), Hersheypark Stadium, Globe Life Field (Texas), Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), and BC Place (Vancouver).

The Star Tribune also confirmed that Guns N’ Roses will headline the new Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee, Minnesota, on August 8—the biggest concert announced so far for the soon-to-open 19,000-capacity venue. Fans can preregister for early Ticketmaster access beginning December 3.

Fan Buzz Builds as GNR Prepare Two New Singles

Though GNR haven’t released a new studio album since reuniting in 2016, anticipation is high with two new singles dropping on December 2, adding fuel to excitement for the 2026 tour. With Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan still anchoring the band’s classic-era lineup, demand remains strong for both longtime fans and younger audiences discovering the band’s legendary catalog.

A Global Rock Revival in the Making

With more than 50 shows confirmed and additional dates likely to follow, the Guns N’ Roses 2026 World Tour is shaping up to be one of the biggest rock tours of the decade. From festival stages to stadiums and brand-new venues, the band is proving once again that they remain a dominant force in live music.