Thom Yorke Says “Absolutely Not” to Performing in Israel Again as Radiohead Boycott Debate Intensifies

Radiohead, one of the most influential rock bands of the modern era, is heading back on tour for the first time in seven years. Yet their return to the stage is already overshadowed by renewed political controversy. In a candid interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke declared that he would “absolutely not” perform in Israel again while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government remains in power.

Thom Yorke’s remarks come eight years after Radiohead defied calls for a cultural boycott to perform in Tel Aviv in 2017, sparking intense criticism from pro-Palestinian activists, prominent artists, and boycott advocates. At that time, Thom Yorke defended the show, insisting that playing in a country does not equal support for its government. Now, he admits his perspective has shifted.

“Get Me the F*** Out”: Yorke Recalls Regret Over 2017 Tel Aviv Gig

Thom Yorke revealed that his discomfort began when an Israeli figure “clearly connected high up” approached him at the band’s hotel to personally thank them for playing. The moment “horrified” him, he said, and made him realize how their presence could be politically weaponized.

That gig remains a lightning rod for critics. Radiohead’s Thom Yorke was even forced offstage at a solo show in Melbourne last year when a heckler accused him of staying silent on Palestinian suffering in Gaza. The experience left him “in shock” that silence could be interpreted as complicity, prompting him to call Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration “extremists” who must be stopped.

A Band Divided on Israel

Radiohead’s internal dynamics reflect the broader global cultural struggle over how to engage with Israel during the ongoing Gaza war.

Guitarist Jonny Greenwood, who is married to Israeli artist Sharona Katan, has deep ties to the region. He regularly collaborates with Israeli-born musician Dudu Tassa and has spent significant time in the country with his family. Jonny Greenwood rejects boycotts as counterproductive and has attended anti-government protests in Israel himself.

“What BDS are asking of us is impossible,” said drummer Philip Selway. “They want us to distance ourselves from Jonny, but that would mean the end of the band.”

Guitarist Ed O’Brien, who has voiced solidarity with Palestinians, said he regrets the band did not also perform in Ramallah in 2017 to show a balanced stance.

BDS Movement Escalates Pressure

Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) activists have long criticized Radiohead for not committing to a cultural boycott of Israel. After the band announced their 2025 European tour dates, the movement urged fans to avoid the shows, accusing Radiohead of remaining silent during what they called Israel’s “genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.”

Jonny Greenwood’s performances with Tassa have led to canceled shows in the UK due to what organizers described as “credible threats” to venues and staff. BDS celebrated the cancellations, framing them as a victory against “art-washing.”

The War, Eurovision, and a “Witch Hunt” Atmosphere

Thom Yorke has condemned both the Israel’s government and Hamas, calling for global pressure to stop the war while also questioning why hostages were not being returned sooner. He has compared criticism of Radiohead to “a purity test” and even a “low-level Arthur Miller witch hunt.”

He added that Israel should not participate in Eurovision and, with a typically cryptic twist, that Eurovision itself might not need to exist either.

Thom Yorke said the controversy “wakes me up at night,” while Jonny Greenwood lamented that their position has been reduced to ideological scorekeeping by both sides.

A Return to Music, Overshadowed by Politics

Radiohead’s upcoming shows in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin sold out within hours, proving their enduring influence. Yet the question of whether Radiohead could ever again perform in Israel has become a symbol of the broader debate over cultural engagement during war.

Thom Yorke’s stance is clear for now. “I wouldn’t want to be 5,000 miles anywhere near the Netanyahu regime.”

The band that once sang about “No Surprises” now finds itself at the center of one of the most emotionally charged political flashpoints on the planet. The music will go on, but the controversy shows no sign of fading away.