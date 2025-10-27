Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Thom Yorke Says “Absolutely Not” to Performing in Israel Again as Radiohead Boycott Debate Intensifies

Thom Yorke Says “Absolutely Not” to Performing in Israel Again as Radiohead Boycott Debate Intensifies Jonny Greenwood Guitarist

News

Thom Yorke Says “Absolutely Not” to Performing in Israel Again as Radiohead Boycott Debate Intensifies

Sound Plunge
Published on

Radiohead, one of the most influential rock bands of the modern era, is heading back on tour for the first time in seven years. Yet their return to the stage is already overshadowed by renewed political controversy. In a candid interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke declared that he would “absolutely not” perform in Israel again while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government remains in power.

Thom Yorke’s remarks come eight years after Radiohead defied calls for a cultural boycott to perform in Tel Aviv in 2017, sparking intense criticism from pro-Palestinian activists, prominent artists, and boycott advocates. At that time, Thom Yorke defended the show, insisting that playing in a country does not equal support for its government. Now, he admits his perspective has shifted.

“Get Me the F*** Out”: Yorke Recalls Regret Over 2017 Tel Aviv Gig

Thom Yorke revealed that his discomfort began when an Israeli figure “clearly connected high up” approached him at the band’s hotel to personally thank them for playing. The moment “horrified” him, he said, and made him realize how their presence could be politically weaponized.

That gig remains a lightning rod for critics. Radiohead’s Thom Yorke was even forced offstage at a solo show in Melbourne last year when a heckler accused him of staying silent on Palestinian suffering in Gaza. The experience left him “in shock” that silence could be interpreted as complicity, prompting him to call Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration “extremists” who must be stopped.

Radiohead's Thom Yorke with Jonny Greenwood

Radiohead: Thom Yorke with Jonny Greenwood

A Band Divided on Israel

Radiohead’s internal dynamics reflect the broader global cultural struggle over how to engage with Israel during the ongoing Gaza war.

Guitarist Jonny Greenwood, who is married to Israeli artist Sharona Katan, has deep ties to the region. He regularly collaborates with Israeli-born musician Dudu Tassa and has spent significant time in the country with his family. Jonny Greenwood rejects boycotts as counterproductive and has attended anti-government protests in Israel himself.

“What BDS are asking of us is impossible,” said drummer Philip Selway. “They want us to distance ourselves from Jonny, but that would mean the end of the band.”

Guitarist Ed O’Brien, who has voiced solidarity with Palestinians, said he regrets the band did not also perform in Ramallah in 2017 to show a balanced stance.

Raadiohead's Jonny Greenwood with Dudu Tassa Israeli Musician

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood with Dudu Tassa, Israeli Musician

BDS Movement Escalates Pressure

Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) activists have long criticized Radiohead for not committing to a cultural boycott of Israel. After the band announced their 2025 European tour dates, the movement urged fans to avoid the shows, accusing Radiohead of remaining silent during what they called Israel’s “genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.”

Jonny Greenwood’s performances with Tassa have led to canceled shows in the UK due to what organizers described as “credible threats” to venues and staff. BDS celebrated the cancellations, framing them as a victory against “art-washing.”

The War, Eurovision, and a “Witch Hunt” Atmosphere

Thom Yorke has condemned both the Israel’s government and Hamas, calling for global pressure to stop the war while also questioning why hostages were not being returned sooner. He has compared criticism of Radiohead to “a purity test” and even a “low-level Arthur Miller witch hunt.”

He added that Israel should not participate in Eurovision and, with a typically cryptic twist, that Eurovision itself might not need to exist either.

Thom Yorke said the controversy “wakes me up at night,” while Jonny Greenwood lamented that their position has been reduced to ideological scorekeeping by both sides.

A Return to Music, Overshadowed by Politics

Radiohead’s upcoming shows in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin sold out within hours, proving their enduring influence. Yet the question of whether Radiohead could ever again perform in Israel has become a symbol of the broader debate over cultural engagement during war.

Thom Yorke’s stance is clear for now. “I wouldn’t want to be 5,000 miles anywhere near the Netanyahu regime.”

The band that once sang about “No Surprises” now finds itself at the center of one of the most emotionally charged political flashpoints on the planet. The music will go on, but the controversy shows no sign of fading away.

  • Thom Yorke Says “Absolutely Not” to Performing in Israel Again as Radiohead Boycott Debate Intensifies Jonny Greenwood Guitarist
  • Raadiohead's Jonny Greenwood with Dudu Tassa Israeli Musician
  • Radiohead's Thom Yorke with Jonny Greenwood
  • Thom Yorke Says “Absolutely Not” to Performing in Israel Again as Radiohead Boycott Debate Intensifies Jonny Greenwood Guitarist
  • Raadiohead's Jonny Greenwood with Dudu Tassa Israeli Musician
  • Radiohead's Thom Yorke with Jonny Greenwood

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Kawasaki KLE500 Returns After 18 Years With Big Adventure Aspirations India Launch Expected in 2026

Kawasaki KLE500 Returns After 18 Years With Big Adventure Aspirations: India Launch Expected in 2026
By October 27, 2025
Thom Yorke Says “Absolutely Not” to Performing in Israel Again as Radiohead Boycott Debate Intensifies Jonny Greenwood Guitarist

Thom Yorke Says “Absolutely Not” to Performing in Israel Again as Radiohead Boycott Debate Intensifies
By October 27, 2025
Costly Mistake on Delta Air Lines Flight Attendant Triggers Major Delays and Six-Figure Bill

Costly Mistake on Delta Flight Triggers Major Delays and Six-Figure Bill
By October 27, 2025
Bra Comfort First, Care Always Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being

Comfort First, Care Always: Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being
By October 27, 2025
‘IT Welcome to Derry’ Creators Debunk Major Pennywise Myth Ahead of HBO Premiere Stephen King

‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ Creators Debunk Major Pennywise Myth Ahead of HBO Premiere
By October 26, 2025
“Farewell to a Legend” Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74

“Farewell to a Legend”: Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74
By October 26, 2025
Kawasaki KLE500 Returns After 18 Years With Big Adventure Aspirations India Launch Expected in 2026

Kawasaki KLE500 Returns After 18 Years With Big Adventure Aspirations: India Launch Expected in 2026
By October 27, 2025
Experts Warn OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks

Experts Warn: ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks
By October 23, 2025
Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine

Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ: Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine
By October 23, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration

Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration
By October 27, 2025
OPPO Redefines Personalized Mobile AI with Google Gemini A New Era for Smartphone Intelligence

OPPO Redefines Personalized Mobile AI with Google: A New Era for Smartphone Intelligence
By October 25, 2025
Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations

Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations
By October 23, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Bra Comfort First, Care Always Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being

Comfort First, Care Always: Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being
By October 27, 2025
Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals
By October 15, 2025
Ben Stiller Parents Stiller & Meara Nothing Is Lost Apple TV+ -1

Apple TV+

Ben Stiller Honors His Parents in “Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost,” Coming to Theaters and Apple TV+
‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return Demi Moore Billy Bob Thornton Taylor Sheridan

Paramount

‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return
Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side
To Top
Loading...