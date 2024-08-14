In an unexpected move, Drake released three new songs featuring 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Latto via a mysterious Instagram account named “plottttwistttttt.” The tracks, titled “It’s Up,” featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage, “Blue Green Red,” and “Housekeeping Knows, featuring Latto,” were revealed through an Instagram Story on Drake’s main account on August 6, 2024. The tracks were part of a 100GB dump of various clips, behind-the-scenes footage, etc. It was also reported, and even Drake posted, that these tracks were blocked on Instagram by Universal Media Group as a copyright violation that we lesser mortals face. But now they are out officially on the Universal Media Group label. All three songs have been released on streaming like Apple Music, Spotify etc.

Alongside the music, Drake launched a website, 100gigs.org, containing 100 GB of exclusive content, including unreleased songs, behind-the-scenes footage, and recording sessions. This release follows Drake’s recent announcement of an upcoming R&B album with PartyNextDoor.









The new tracks feature prominent Atlanta-based artists, sparking speculation that Drake’s latest music might be a response to Kendrick Lamar’s previous comments on his ties to the Atlanta rap scene. Fans are eager to see what Drake will release next, especially as the year progresses.

All three tracks are classic Drake and a reminder that he continues to be a GOAT and marches on as the “‘Not Like US’ dust settles, and the people get jaded with a hateful song that uses a serious evil like paedophilia to win an argument on who is the greatest.

Drake 100 GIGS is here –