Hanumankind's "Big Dawgs" Hits Billboard Top 10 Globally

Indian music is making waves on the global stage, and Hanumankind, alongside producer Kalmi, is leading the charge. Their latest track, “Big Dawgs,” has made an impressive leap on the prestigious Billboard charts, catapulting them into the spotlight. The track has surged to No. 9 on the Global 200 and No. 8 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, marking the first top 10 entries for both the rapper and the producer from India.









The significance of this achievement is not to be understated. The Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, established in September 2020, are among the most comprehensive and competitive in the music industry. They rank songs based on a combination of streaming and sales data from over 200 territories worldwide, offering a clear reflection of a song’s global popularity.

“Big Dawgs” has shown remarkable growth, jumping from 17 to 9 on the Global 200 and from 13 to 8 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart in just a week. This leap was fueled by 59.3 million streams (a 15% increase) and 5,000 sales (up 7%) globally. Of these, 45.3 million streams and 2,000 sales were registered outside the United States, underscoring the track’s international appeal.

In addition to its success on the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, “Big Dawgs” has also secured top 10 positions on several other Billboard charts, including the Hits of the World chart for India, where it continues to hold strong at its No. 3 peak.

For Hanumankind, this success represents a milestone in his career and a breakthrough moment for Indian rap on the global stage. The achievement is not just a personal triumph for Hanumankind and Kalmi but also a testament to the growing influence of Indian artists in the international music scene. Their ability to resonate with audiences across different cultures and geographies reflects the universal appeal of their music and the increasing recognition of Indian talent worldwide.

“Big Dawgs” is more than just a hit; it is a cultural statement. The track blends traditional Indian musical elements with modern rap, creating a sound that is both unique and accessible to a global audience. This fusion of styles has not only won over fans but has also set a new benchmark for what Indian artists can achieve in the global music industry.

As Hanumankind and Kalmi continue to climb the charts, their journey will likely inspire a new wave of Indian artists to pursue their dreams on the world stage. Their success with “Big Dawgs” is a powerful reminder that talent, when combined with hard work and the right platform, can transcend borders and bring different cultures together through the universal language of music.