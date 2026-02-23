Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Winona Ryder Lands Guest Role in Wednesday Season 3

Winona Ryder Lands Guest Role in Wednesday Season 3 Tim Burton Netflix Eva Green

Netflix

Winona Ryder Lands Guest Role in Wednesday Season 3

Screen Plunge

By

Published on

Nevermore Academy is welcoming a familiar face. Winona Ryder has officially joined Season 3 of Wednesday, taking on a guest role as a character named Tabitha. The announcement marks a high-profile reunion for Ryder, who will once again share the screen with series star Jenna Ortega and collaborate with executive producer and director Tim Burton. Production on the new season is currently underway near Dublin, Ireland.

A Burton-Ryder Reunion

Winona Ryder and Tim Burton share a decades-long creative partnership, having previously worked together on projects including Edward Scissorhands and Beetlejuice. Their renewed collaboration on Wednesday adds another chapter to their gothic storytelling legacy.

Tim Burton expressed enthusiasm about Winona Ryder joining the supernatural hit, noting that she fits seamlessly into the eerie, whimsical world of Nevermore Academy. The director also highlighted the excitement of reuniting with past collaborators as the series expands its ensemble cast with Wednesday Season 3.

Winona Ryder’s casting also reunites her with Jenna Ortega, with whom she previously worked on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Ortega has spoken publicly about her admiration for Ryder, describing their connection as natural and immediate.

Expanding the Addams Universe

Wednesday Season 3 promises to dig deeper into the Addams Family mythology. Alongside Ryder, newly announced cast members include Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer. Meanwhile, Eva Green is set to portray Ophelia, the estranged sister of Morticia Addams.

Series creators Al Gough and Miles Millar have teased darker storylines ahead, hinting at long-buried family secrets and new characters who will reshape Wednesday’s world. Fans can expect fresh students, mysterious faculty members, and a further exploration of the gothic lore that has fueled the show’s popularity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wednesday Netflix (@wednesdaynetflix)

Returning Favorites

Jenna Ortega will reprise her role as Wednesday Addams, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán returning as Morticia and Gomez Addams. The show’s blend of macabre humor, mystery, and coming-of-age drama has made it one of Netflix’s most successful supernatural series.

Season 2, which premiered in August 2025, featured a string of notable guest appearances and maintained the show’s strong global following. With Ryder now joining the cast, anticipation for Season 3 has surged across social media platforms.

Why This Casting Matters

Winona Ryder’s addition brings nostalgic appeal and established star power to an already beloved franchise. Her history with gothic and supernatural storytelling aligns naturally with Wednesday’s tone, while her multigenerational fan base could broaden the series’ reach even further.

Although Netflix has not announced an official release date for Wednesday Season 3, the production update signals steady progress. For fans of the Addams Family universe, the return to Nevermore Academy promises more twisted mysteries — and now, a new character whose presence could reshape the narrative in unexpected ways.

As production continues, one thing is certain: Wednesday’s world just became even more intriguing.

  • Winona Ryder Lands Guest Role in Wednesday Season 3 Tim Burton Netflix Eva Green
  • Winona Ryder Lands Guest Role in Wednesday Season 3 Tim Burton Netflix Eva Green

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Netflix

PayPal Surges on Takeover Buzz After Shock CEO Shake-Up PayPal CEO Buyout Stock

PayPal Surges on Takeover Buzz After Shock CEO Shake-Up
By February 24, 2026
Peter Mandelson Arrested on Suspicion of Misconduct in Public Office Jeffrey Epstein Files

Peter Mandelson Arrested on Suspicion of Misconduct in Public Office
By February 23, 2026
Bonnie Blue Claims Pregnancy After Controversial ‘Breeding Mission’ Stunt with 400 men unprotected sex

Bonnie Blue Claims Pregnancy After Controversial ‘Breeding Mission’ Stunt
By February 23, 2026
Winona Ryder Lands Guest Role in Wednesday Season 3 Tim Burton Netflix Eva Green

Winona Ryder Lands Guest Role in Wednesday Season 3
By February 23, 2026
Ted Sarandos Pushes Back on James Cameron Over Netflix-Warner Deal Paramount Theatre Streaming

Ted Sarandos Pushes Back on James Cameron Over Netflix-Warner Deal
By February 23, 2026
Jesse Eisenberg to Donate Kidney to Stranger in Altruistic Act Kidney donation

Jesse Eisenberg to Donate Kidney to Stranger in Altruistic Act
By February 23, 2026
Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat Error Exposes Confidential Emails to AI Tool Chat leaks

Microsoft Copilot Chat Error Exposes Confidential Emails to AI Tool
By February 23, 2026
JD Design Awards 2026 Theme Unveiled in Mumbai, Empowering India’s Next Generation of Designers

JD Design Awards 2026 Theme Unveiled in Mumbai, Empowering India’s Next Generation of Designers
By February 20, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Business Lending Options for New Businesses vs. Established Businesses Business Line of Credit Fintech Lenders US

Business Lending Options for New Businesses vs. Established Businesses
By February 19, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return Sam Raimi

20th Century Studios

‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return
Canadian Swim Star Ilya Kharun to Compete for United States in Major Nationality Switch Team Canada US

News

Canadian Swim Star Ilya Kharun to Compete for United States in Major Nationality Switch
Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger Josh D’Amaro

News

Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger
To Top
Loading...