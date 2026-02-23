Winona Ryder Lands Guest Role in Wednesday Season 3

Nevermore Academy is welcoming a familiar face. Winona Ryder has officially joined Season 3 of Wednesday, taking on a guest role as a character named Tabitha. The announcement marks a high-profile reunion for Ryder, who will once again share the screen with series star Jenna Ortega and collaborate with executive producer and director Tim Burton. Production on the new season is currently underway near Dublin, Ireland.

A Burton-Ryder Reunion

Winona Ryder and Tim Burton share a decades-long creative partnership, having previously worked together on projects including Edward Scissorhands and Beetlejuice. Their renewed collaboration on Wednesday adds another chapter to their gothic storytelling legacy.

Tim Burton expressed enthusiasm about Winona Ryder joining the supernatural hit, noting that she fits seamlessly into the eerie, whimsical world of Nevermore Academy. The director also highlighted the excitement of reuniting with past collaborators as the series expands its ensemble cast with Wednesday Season 3.

Winona Ryder’s casting also reunites her with Jenna Ortega, with whom she previously worked on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Ortega has spoken publicly about her admiration for Ryder, describing their connection as natural and immediate.

Expanding the Addams Universe

Wednesday Season 3 promises to dig deeper into the Addams Family mythology. Alongside Ryder, newly announced cast members include Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer. Meanwhile, Eva Green is set to portray Ophelia, the estranged sister of Morticia Addams.

Series creators Al Gough and Miles Millar have teased darker storylines ahead, hinting at long-buried family secrets and new characters who will reshape Wednesday’s world. Fans can expect fresh students, mysterious faculty members, and a further exploration of the gothic lore that has fueled the show’s popularity.

Returning Favorites

Jenna Ortega will reprise her role as Wednesday Addams, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán returning as Morticia and Gomez Addams. The show’s blend of macabre humor, mystery, and coming-of-age drama has made it one of Netflix’s most successful supernatural series.

Season 2, which premiered in August 2025, featured a string of notable guest appearances and maintained the show’s strong global following. With Ryder now joining the cast, anticipation for Season 3 has surged across social media platforms.

Why This Casting Matters

Winona Ryder’s addition brings nostalgic appeal and established star power to an already beloved franchise. Her history with gothic and supernatural storytelling aligns naturally with Wednesday’s tone, while her multigenerational fan base could broaden the series’ reach even further.

Although Netflix has not announced an official release date for Wednesday Season 3, the production update signals steady progress. For fans of the Addams Family universe, the return to Nevermore Academy promises more twisted mysteries — and now, a new character whose presence could reshape the narrative in unexpected ways.

As production continues, one thing is certain: Wednesday’s world just became even more intriguing.