Funkmaster Flex Backs Drake Amidst Legal Dispute with Universal Music Group

The world of hip-hop is no stranger to drama, and in 2024, it appears Drake has found himself at the centre of yet another controversy. The Canadian rapper has filed a petition against Universal Music Group (UMG), his label, accusing them of unfair practices in promoting Kendrick Lamar’s track Not Like Us. The move has sparked widespread debate across the music industry, with some calling Drake’s actions bold while others have labelled him overly sensitive. Amidst the chaos, DJ Funkmaster Flex, a legendary figure in the hip-hop world, has emerged as one of Drake’s most vocal supporters.









Flex had earlier, too, read the situation and had theorised that this Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef may have been concocted and a career relaunch for Kendrick. Here’s what he posted:

“I HAVE DRAKE / KENDRICK QUESTION?,” he wrote. “WAS IT A LYRICAL COMPETITION? OR A MARKETING / CAREER RELAUNCH? I NEED TO UNDERSTAND WHAT ARE THE RULES IN A LYRICAL BATTLE?”

Flex’s Stand on Payola and Independent Artists

Funkmaster Flex, also known as Aston George Taylor Jr., took to social media to endorse Drake’s UMG stance. “Drake is 100% right,” Flex tweeted, criticizing the alleged Payola practices used to manipulate Spotify streams. The DJ highlighted the costs associated with promoting music through mix shows, radio, and events, emphasizing that such practices make it harder for independent artists to compete. “This is why independent artists don’t rise to the top,” he added, urging for a more level playing field within the music industry.

Flex, who has long been regarded as a tastemaker in hip-hop, also defended his reputation. “All you artist [sic] know I ain’t never take a dime from you, your manager, or your labels,” he asserted. Flex’s support for Drake is particularly surprising given their tumultuous history.

A Complicated History Between Drake and Flex

While Flex’s recent comments paint him as a staunch advocate for Drake, their relationship has been anything but smooth. In 2018, the DJ accused Drake of spreading lies about him and ridiculed his fanbase during a fiery radio segment. “70% of your fans wear high heels,” Flex quipped then. Despite these jabs, Flex has always acknowledged Drake’s musical prowess, admitting that the rapper delivers “great music” and “great shows.”

Their paths first crossed in 2015 during Drake’s high-profile feud with Meek Mill. Flex played a key role in amplifying the drama, sharing reference tracks that allegedly proved Drake used ghostwriters. Even then, Flex’s criticism of Drake was interspersed with grudging respect for the artist’s talent.

The Bigger Picture: Drake’s Feud with UMG

Drake’s legal battle with UMG raises broader questions about the music industry’s power dynamics. By taking a stand against his label, Drake is challenging one of the industry’s most influential players. The rapper alleges that UMG promoted Kendrick Lamar’s music at his expense, fueling an ongoing rivalry between the two hip-hop giants.

Kendrick’s Not Like Us has been a focal point of this feud, with some accusing Drake of being a sore loser following Lamar’s victories in their lyrical battles. However, Drake’s decision to file a petition suggests his grievances extend beyond personal rivalry and into systemic issues within the music business.

A Surprising Ally

Flex’s backing of Drake is notable, given his past criticisms. By voicing support for the rapper’s legal battle, Flex aligns himself with a fight for fairness and transparency in an industry plagued by opaque practices.

While opinions remain divided on Drake’s actions, Funkmaster Flex’s endorsement highlights a shared concern for the struggles of independent artists in a heavily commercialized music landscape. In an industry where power often lies in the hands of a few, Drake and Flex’s unexpected alliance might signal the start of a broader reckoning.