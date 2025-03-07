Drake Settles With iHeartMedia Amid Payola Allegations Over “Not Like Us”

Drake has reached a private settlement with iHeartMedia following his lawsuit against the radio company. The lawsuit stemmed from allegations that Universal Music Group (UMG) engaged in payola to boost airplay for Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, Not Like Us. The settlement was confirmed in a court filing in Bexar County, Texas, stating that both parties had reached an “amicable resolution.”

Despite the settlement, the details remain largely undisclosed. A source from iHeartMedia claimed that in exchange for documents proving the company had done nothing wrong, Drake agreed to drop the lawsuit without any financial transactions taking place. However, a representative for the rapper countered that iHeartMedia had yet to provide any documentation to support its claim of innocence.

Allegations Against Universal Music Group

While the dispute with iHeartMedia has been resolved, Drake’s legal battle against UMG continues. In January, he filed a defamation lawsuit against the label, accusing it of orchestrating a campaign to promote Not Like Us, despite knowing that the song contained false and damaging allegations about him. The diss track, which played a central role in Drake’s ongoing feud with Lamar, accused the Canadian rapper of serious criminal behavior.

Drake’s legal filing argues that UMG knowingly supported the track despite its defamatory nature. He further alleges that the company funneled payments to iHeartMedia as part of a pay-to-play scheme, violating payola laws. His lawsuit seeks to uncover whether he can pursue additional claims of civil fraud and racketeering against UMG.

The Impact of Not Like Us

The release of Not Like Us has been one of the most significant moments in hip-hop’s ongoing rivalry culture. The track, which became a massive hit, was even performed by Lamar during the Super Bowl halftime show on February 9. The feud between the two rap giants has since transcended music, making its way into pop culture conversations, including a joke at the recent Academy Awards.

In court documents, Drake’s team argues that UMG’s approval of the track was not just a marketing move but an intentional attack on his reputation. The petition highlights how the song’s lyrics paint Drake as a “certified pedophile” and a “predator,” accusations that his team calls completely false and damaging to his career.

With the iHeartMedia case settled, all eyes are now on Drake’s ongoing legal battle with UMG. The music giant has until March 17 to file a potential motion to dismiss his defamation lawsuit. If the case proceeds, it could have significant implications for the music industry, particularly regarding promotional practices and the ethical boundaries of record label strategies.

As for Drake and Lamar, their rivalry shows no signs of cooling down. While Not Like Us remains one of the biggest diss tracks in recent memory, Drake’s next move—whether through music or the courtroom—could further shape the narrative of one of hip-hop’s most intense feuds.