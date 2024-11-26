Drake Confirms Anita Max Wynn Tour 2025 Australia Tour – His First in 8 Years

Drake fans in Australia have something to celebrate as the Canadian rap superstar officially announces his return to the country for the Anita Max Wynn Tour in 2025. This marks Drake’s first visit to Australia in eight years, and fans eagerly await his arrival. The tour, which will kick off on February 9, 2025, is expected to run through early March, making it a highly anticipated event in the hip-hop calendar. Drake announced during a casual livestream with gaming streamer xQc.









“February 9th for anybody that’s watching from Australia, I’m coming back to Australia for the first time in eight years. Coming back to Australia on tour,” he shared, adding that the cities of Melbourne, Sydney, and the Gold Coast are expected to be part of the tour. While specific dates and venues are yet to be confirmed, Drake’s fans in Australia are already buzzing with excitement.

The Anita Max Wynn Tour takes its name from a viral moment that Drake created during a livestream on Kick in December 2023. During the stream, Drake introduced an “alter ego” named Anita Max Wynn, a playful nod to the gambling phrase “I need a max win,” which refers to hitting the maximum payout on a slot machine. The name quickly became an internet sensation, inspiring memes and TikTok edits, and it seems Drake is fully embracing the joke with this upcoming tour.

This announcement is a major moment for Drake’s Australian fans, who last saw the artist perform live during his Boy Meets World Tour in 2017. The upcoming shows are expected to deliver an unforgettable experience, combining the rapper’s iconic hits with his signature style and energy.

The tour’s timing is also significant, coinciding with Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance on February 9, 2025. The two artists have had a well-documented musical feud throughout the year, with diss tracks such as Lamar’s “Not Like Us” and Drake’s “Push Ups.” This rivalry, widely discussed in the music world, only adds fuel to the excitement surrounding both artists’ performances in early 2025.

In addition to the tour announcement, Drake also provided an update on his long-awaited collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR. During the live stream, Drake revealed that the project is “75 per cent done,” with the album already sounding “incredible.” Fans have eagerly anticipated this project ever since the duo announced it in August 2024 while performing together in Toronto. PARTYNEXTDOOR also updated his Instagram Live, stating that the album is nearing completion.

The Anita Max Wynn Tour will surely be a monumental event for Drake’s fans in Australia. The Canadian rapper’s return to the stage and his ongoing musical endeavours promise an exciting year for his fans and the global music community. As the tour dates draw nearer, expect anticipation to build to a fever pitch as the hip-hop icon prepares to bring his explosive performances back to Australian shores.