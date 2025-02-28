Connect with us

Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies

Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies

Drake has officially postponed the remaining dates of his Anita Max Win tour in Australia and New Zealand, leaving fans both frustrated and curious about the sudden change. While his team insists the delay is due to a “scheduling conflict,” fans on social media have been quick to speculate about possible hidden reasons behind the postponement.

Tour Postponement Announcement

A representative for Drake confirmed on February 25 that the rapper would no longer be performing his scheduled shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland in March. However, they reassured fans that the concerts were only postponed, not canceled, and that new dates would be announced soon. “We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows,” the statement read. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon.”

While this statement sought to ease concerns, it instead fueled a wave of speculation, criticism, and support from fans online.

Fan Reactions: Disappointment, Support, and Theories

Drake’s loyal fanbase—the “OVO faithful”—had mixed reactions to the news. Some fans defended him, arguing that the rapper has been working tirelessly, especially while facing recent controversies and industry drama.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: “Bare minimum? Dropping an album in the middle of this hate train and court s–t… going on tour in Australia, then says he’s dropping another solo rap album soon. Sorry but one thing you can’t call Drake is lazy.”

Others pointed out that “postponed” is not the same as “canceled” and criticized those making a bigger deal out of the situation than necessary. “Drake’s remaining tour dates in Australia and New Zealand haven’t been cancelled. They’ve been POSTPONED,” one user emphasized. “Which is different, but what really makes me laugh is how K-Bots [Kendrick Lamar fans] are talking about it MORE than actual Drake fans.”

Drake Anita Max Wynn Australian Tour with Surprise Karaoke Performance

Kendrick Lamar Fans Stir the Pot

Drake’s ongoing rivalry with Kendrick Lamar was also dragged into the conversation. Some Lamar supporters used the tour delay to take a victory lap, suggesting that Drake’s postponement was proof of declining momentum.

One user wrote: “Not Like Us will go down as the greatest diss record in hip-hop history. The true essence of it all. Drake just canceled the remainder of his tour. We watching it all unfold in real time. Wow.”

While there is no confirmed connection between Drake’s tour postponement and his ongoing rap feud, the timing has undoubtedly added to the drama.

Drake Makes History: Headlining All Three Nights at Wireless Festival 2025

Drake’s Success Continues Despite Backlash

Despite the criticism, Drake remains dominant in the music industry. His latest collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with all 21 tracks landing on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, during his Australia and New Zealand tour stops, Drake has been giving back to fans in need—handing out five-figure checks to audience members facing financial hardship.

 

What’s Next for Drake?

As fans wait for new tour dates, Drake has hinted that he is already working on another solo rap album. With multiple projects, industry feuds, and an international tour to reschedule, the rapper is showing no signs of slowing down—regardless of the rumors.

For now, fans must wait for official updates on when Drake will return to Australia and New Zealand. Until then, the speculation (and fan wars) will undoubtedly continue.

Drake’s ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ Smashes Records as ‘NOKIA’ Climbs the Charts


