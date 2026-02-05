Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists

Music industry legend Jimmy Iovine has delivered a blunt assessment of the modern streaming economy, arguing that while global superstars like Drake and Kendrick Lamar benefit enormously, the system is fundamentally broken for everyone else—and may soon collapse altogether.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Interscope co-founder said streaming services are “minutes away from being obsolete,” citing flawed payout structures, overreliance on playlists, and a growing disconnect between platforms and artists.

Why Drake and Kendrick Win the Streaming Game

According to Jimmy Iovine, streaming economics heavily favor a small group of elite artists who dominate listening habits. Household subscription models, he explained, funnel most revenue toward the most-played names—often Drake and Kendrick Lamar—regardless of what other family members listen to.

“If your kids are streaming Drake and Kendrick all day, most of the money from that household goes to them,” Iovine said, noting that only artists in the very top tier of global streaming see truly meaningful income.

The data backs him up. Kendrick Lamar surpassed 50 billion total Spotify streams in 2025, placing him among an elite group of just a handful of rappers to reach that milestone. Drake, meanwhile, crossed one billion streams within weeks of the start of 2026—far ahead of any of his peers.

A Streaming Model Built on Old Rules

Jimmy Iovine criticized streaming platforms for adopting outdated business models rooted in the iTunes download era. Revenue splits like the familiar 70/30 structure, he argued, were copied without considering whether streaming could sustain them in the long term.

“There’s not enough money in the system for it to really live,” he said, adding that platforms are now scrambling to find alternative revenue streams to stay afloat.

For mid-level and emerging artists, this reality means massive exposure does not necessarily translate into sustainable income—a growing source of frustration across the industry.

“One-Dimensional” Platforms and Playlist Power

Beyond payouts, Iovine took aim at the power streaming services wield through playlists. He described the relationship between artists and platforms as “one-dimensional,” arguing that services act more like gatekeepers than partners.

Artists, he said, primarily want to connect directly with fans and market themselves authentically. Social platforms like TikTok and Instagram increasingly fulfill that role, allowing musicians to build audiences without relying solely on curated playlists.

“You can’t rub against the artist like that,” Iovine warned, suggesting that platforms demanding loyalty in exchange for visibility are losing relevance.

Are Streaming Services Near the End?

Jimmy Iovine believes the rise of social media-driven music discovery could ultimately sideline traditional streaming platforms. Not out of altruism, he emphasized, but because artists will gravitate toward tools that better serve their needs.

While streaming isn’t disappearing overnight, his comments highlight a growing industry reckoning: a system that works spectacularly for Drake and Kendrick Lamar may be failing the broader creative ecosystem.

As artists seek fairer compensation and deeper fan connections, the future of streaming may depend on whether platforms can evolve—or risk becoming obsolete.