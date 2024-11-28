Joe Budden Blasts Drake as ‘Manipulative Sack of S***’ Over UMG Lawsuit and Metro Boomin Feud

Joe Budden has reignited his long-standing feud with Drake, this time using his podcast to unleash a fiery tirade. The outspoken rapper and podcast host held nothing back as he criticized Drake’s lawsuit against Kendrick Lamar and called him a “lying, manipulative sack of s***.” The explosive comments came during the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, where Budden and his crew dissected the lawsuit and its broader implications.

Drake’s Lawsuit Sparks Controversy

The lawsuit in question stems from Drake’s allegations against Kendrick Lamar over his song “Not Like Us.” Drake claims the track infringes on Universal Music Group (UMG) copyrights, a move that has divided the hip-hop world. While some view the lawsuit as legitimate legal action, Budden sees it as a calculated and selfish attack.

Budden did not mince words, accusing Drake of going behind the scenes to undermine his peers. “Drake’s a lying, manipulative sack of s*** who sneaks behind his rap peers and dangles cash in their baby mothers’ faces,” Budden declared, adding fuel to their already contentious history.

Metro Boomin’ Beef Resurfaces

The podcast also touched on Drake’s alleged role in a feud with producer Metro Boomin. Budden claimed Drake dismissed Metro’s grief over his late mother, reportedly saying, “IDGAF that your mom died… where my beat at, yo?” This callous remark, if true, paints Drake in a harsh light and adds context to Metro’s absence from Drake’s recent projects.

Metro Boomin, whose mother tragically passed away in 2022, has been noticeably distant from Drake’s work, including his latest album, For All The Dogs. The album Budden previously slammed as “trash” seemed to cement their strained relationship.

The Podcast’s Reaction

Budden’s co-hosts weighed in on the controversy, with Ish suggesting that Drake’s actions reflect his inability to handle adversity without lashing out. However, Joe Budden saw it as a deeper flaw in Drake’s character, accusing him of selfishness and manipulation in his personal and professional dealings.

A History of Bad Blood

This isn’t the first time Budden has publicly criticized Drake. The two have exchanged barbs over the years, often dragging their grievances into the public sphere. Budden’s latest rant underscores the tension that continues to simmer between the two prominent figures in hip-hop.

A Divided Hip-Hop Community

As the lawsuit unfolds and more details emerge about the alleged incidents involving Metro Boomin, opinions within the hip-hop community remain polarized. While some sympathize with Budden’s critique of Drake’s behaviour, others argue that his remarks are unnecessarily inflammatory.

What’s Next?

Drake has yet to respond to Budden’s accusations, but a rebuttal seems likely given their history. Whether this latest chapter in their feud will escalate or fizzle out remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the drama is far from over.

For now, fans and critics alike are left to watch as this high-profile feud plays out in both the courts and the court of public opinion.