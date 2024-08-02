50 Cent Doesn’t ‘See a Loss for Drake’ Following Kendrick Lamar Feud

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, a seasoned veteran in the realm of hip-hop battles, shared his thoughts on the recent feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter published on July 31, 50 Cent, who has navigated numerous high-profile feuds throughout his career, expressed that he doesn’t view the outcome as a loss for Drake.

“This is hip-hop. I think it’s competitive to a degree, obviously. Even Drake, his position and the attitude and his choices, those are 50 Cent choices,” 50 Cent remarked. “When it becomes Drake versus Kendrick, it’s because it’s the only thing you can put up against Drake’s success.”

50 Cent emphasized that Drizzy’s prolonged success has led to others waiting for him to falter, allowing them a shot at the top. He believes that the criticism Drake faces is often unjustified, stemming from a desire to see him fall.









“Look, our culture loves to see you go up because it’s confirmation that they can go up,” he explained. “But when you stay up — ‘I want this s–t forever, man’ — they go, ‘Well, goddamn. When you going to come down?’”

Despite the backlash, 50 Cent is confident in Drizzy’s resilience. “Drake’s just experiencing what you experience as a backlash from success, from the consistency he’s delivered over and over. I don’t see a loss for Drake. The people who bought Drake material are going to buy Drake material when his next song comes out.”

The feud between K-Dot and Drizzy concluded in early May, with many fans and Billboard naming Lamar the victor. Kendrick’s track “Not Like Us” remains strong on the Billboard Hot 100, currently holding the No. 3 spot.

Interestingly, 50 Cent and Drizzy recently hinted at a potential collaboration in the television realm. 50 Cent shared a photo on Instagram of the two together, captioned, “Brainstorming last night me and @champagnepapi gonna get the [camera emoji] rolling biggest ting on your TV.”

While the hip-hop community eagerly watches Drizzy’s next move, 50 Cent’s endorsement highlights his belief in Drake’s enduring impact and future successes.