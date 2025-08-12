Joe Budden Trolls Drake’s Gambling Livestream, Internet Lights Up Over Rap Feud

Hip hop drama made its way back to the front page this week after Joe Budden joined in on trolling Drake for his latest venture — a cryptocurrency gambling livestream. The former rapper-turned-podcaster couldn’t resist reacting to a jab from fellow artist JasonMartin, who quipped on X (formerly Twitter): “Bruh turned buddy into a streamer.”

Joe Budden replied with nothing more than a string of laughing emojis, but the minimal response was enough to set the internet ablaze. Fans immediately flooded the replies, poking fun at both men.

One user wrote: “Can’t make this up — two rappers that never topped the charts bonding over their hate for Drake.” Another piled on: “A no-hit wonder and a one-hit wonder clowning the most successful rapper of all time smh.”







Long History of Tension

This latest jab is just another chapter in the Joe Budden-Drake feud, which has flared up repeatedly over the past decade. Back in 2023, Drake delivered a scathing clapback after Joe Budden criticized his For All The Dogs album, calling Joe Budden a “failure” who “switched careers” after falling short in music.

Drake’s now-infamous comment painted a picture of Joe Budden as a washed-up artist barely drawing crowds, living “cheque to cheque” while wearing “dusty Enyce jeans” on stage. The insult still lingers in fan memory, making Budden’s recent laughter feel like an attempt to even the score.

Joe Budden replies to a hate tweet about Drake gambling money on kick pic.twitter.com/QYVcWkpcIZ — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 12, 2025

The Livestream in Question

The livestream that sparked the latest social media skirmish was hosted in partnership with cryptocurrency betting giant Stake, a company Drake has frequently collaborated with. The Toronto superstar entertained fans while placing bets, turning what some see as a hobby into a new revenue stream — and giving detractors fresh material to mock.

For Joe Budden and JasonMartin, it was the perfect opportunity to poke fun at Drake’s transition into what they framed as “streamer life.”

Drake’s Eyes on ‘Iceman’

While the trolling continues, Drake remains focused on his upcoming album, Iceman, his first full-length solo project since his 2024 battle with Kendrick Lamar. So far, he’s teased the album with singles “What Did I Miss?” and “Which One” (featuring Central Cee), sparking speculation about potential collaborations and lyrical targets.

The release date for Iceman is still under wraps, but industry insiders expect Drake to drop it before the end of 2025, possibly to capitalize on the buzz from both his livestreams and ongoing social media spats.