Drake’s $185M ‘Air Drake’ Jet Now Includes a Private Gambling Lounge — Inside the Flying Mansion That’s Breaking the Internet

Just when fans thought Drake couldn’t level up his luxury lifestyle any further, the Grammy-winning rap superstar unveiled the jaw-dropping interior of his newly upgraded private jet, “Air Drake,” featuring none other than a dedicated in-flight gambling center. The global music icon Drake gave his followers an exclusive tour of the revamped Boeing 767 via Instagram, showcasing a fully customized flying palace complete with sleeping quarters, an entertainment lounge, high-end furnishings — and now, a casino-inspired gambling hub in partnership with Stake, the crypto betting platform Drake frequently promotes.

Gambling at 30,000 Feet? Only Drake

Drake’s partnership with Stake is well-known, with the rapper frequently live-streaming high-stakes bets online. Now, he’s taken that collaboration airborne. The “Stake gambling center” on Air Drake is believed to feature everything from custom betting consoles to luxury seating — allowing the rapper to place bets mid-air while flying to his next tour destination.







It’s not just opulence — it’s on-brand luxury, combining Drake’s two loves: music and money moves.

The Jet That Rivals Presidential Travel

Originally built in 1996 and once owned by Saudi Arabia’s Mid East Jet, the plane was gifted to Drake in 2019 by Cargojet as part of a high-profile branding deal. Cargojet CEO Ajay “AJ” Virmani famously told Drake, “I’ma get you the biggest jet in the game… it would be you and the President, that’s it.”

Drake never forgot it. And now, six years later, the aircraft is back in headlines after receiving a dramatic overhaul — estimated to cost between $80–100 million — making the total value of the jet soar to nearly $185 million.

Virgil Abloh’s Vision Lives On

The sky-blue, cloud-themed exterior remains untouched, a design masterminded by the late fashion visionary Virgil Abloh, meant to reflect the OVO aesthetic — minimal, ethereal, and unmistakably Drake.

The updated interiors, however, feature warmer tones, plush textures, and softer lighting, making Air Drake feel less like a commercial aircraft and more like a floating five-star hotel.

Tour Bus Meets Mansion in the Clouds

As Drizzy kicks off his highly anticipated UK and European tour, Air Drake is set to be both a home and creative hub in the sky. Beyond just getting from A to B, the jet allows the rapper to write, record, gamble, relax, and host — all without stepping foot on land.

With an estimated net worth of $250 million, 6god’s aviation splurge is eye-popping but well within range for the rapper who’s mastered the art of branding and big moves.

Drizzy isn’t just flying first-class — he’s flying in his own class. The Stake-powered Air Drake upgrade reaffirms his status as hip-hop’s king of lifestyle flexes and one of the most influential celebrity tastemakers globally.