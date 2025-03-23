Drake’s Lawyers Claim Millions Believe Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Accusations of Pedophilia

Connect with us

The legal feud between Drake and Universal Music Group (UMG) has intensified, with the rapper’s lawyers arguing that Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us” led “millions of people” to believe he is a pedophile. In a court filing on March 20, Drake’s legal team opposed UMG’s motion to stay discovery, stating that the label’s defence—that Lamar’s lyrics were merely an opinion—“ignores the reality” of how the public perceived the accusations. The lawsuit claims that UMG promoted and profited from the song despite being aware of its false allegations and the violent consequences that followed, including an attack on Drake’s home.

A Diss Track Turned Legal Battle

Kendrick Lamar, 37, released Not Like Us in May 2024, in the midst of an explosive rap feud with Drake, 38. The song contains lyrics that call Drake a “certified pedophile” and suggest that he should be “placed on neighbourhood watch.” Lamar’s diss track became a massive cultural moment, earning five Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The controversy escalated when Kendrick Lamar performed Not Like Us at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in February 2025. The performance was seen by 127.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched Super Bowl in history. During the song, Lamar looked directly into the camera and smiled as he rapped, “Say Drake, I hear you like ‘em young.” The word “pedophile” was censored from the performance, but the implication remained clear.

Following the performance, Drake’s home in Toronto was targeted in a shooting, and his businesses were vandalized—incidents that his lawyers argue were direct consequences of the song’s allegations.

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Performance of Digs at Drake


Drake’s Lawsuit Against UMG

Drake filed a lawsuit against UMG in January 2025, alleging that his own record label was responsible for distributing and promoting a false and defamatory song. The lawsuit argues that UMG not only allowed the song to be released but also capitalized on the controversy by pushing it as a viral hit.

The legal filing claims:

“Drake has never engaged in any acts that would require he be ’placed on neighborhood watch.’ Drake has never engaged in sexual relations with a minor.”

“Drake has never been charged with, or convicted of, any criminal acts whatsoever.”

Drake’s lawyers assert that the damage to his reputation is severe and irreversible. Millions of listeners believe the allegations to be true statements of fact rather than rap battle hyperbole.

UMG’s Defense: “Not Like Us” Is Opinion, Not Defamation

UMG has denied any wrongdoing, calling Drake’s lawsuit “illogical” and a “misguided attempt to salve his wounds” after losing the rap battle. The label has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that Not Like Us is a form of protected artistic expression and rhetorical hyperbole, not a factual statement. In a motion to stay discovery filed on March 18, UMG’s legal team stated that they believe Drake’s claims should be “dismissed in their entirety.”

UMG asked a federal judge to prevent recording artist Drake from beginning the normal process of discovery in his defamation lawsuit against the recording label. Among the pieces of information that UMG specifically noted not wanting to become public was “the executive compensation structure and annual incentive plans for” John Janick, the CEO of Interscope Records, the label owned by UMG.

In response, Drake’s attorney, Michael Gottlieb of Willkie Farr & Gallagher, issued the following statement: “It is unsurprising that UMG is desperate to avoid discovery. This motion is a ploy to delay producing documents and communications that UMG hopes to keep hidden and buried. If UMG has nothing to hide, it should not have an issue with discovery.”

What’s Next?

The case is expected to be a landmark legal battle over defamation, artistic expression, and record labels’ responsibility in rap feuds. If the court rules in Drake’s favour, it could set a precedent for how diss tracks are handled in the streaming era, particularly when they involve serious allegations. But calling rappers in a feud pedophile can’t be normalised, too.

For now, the war of words between Drake and Kendrick Lamar continues—not just in the music industry, but in the courtroom.


