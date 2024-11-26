Drake Files Second Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Defamatory Hit

Drake has escalated his legal battle against Universal Music Group (UMG) with a second action, intensifying the fallout from Kendrick Lamar’s track, Not Like Us. In a Texas court filing, Drake accuses UMG of defamation, alleging the label deliberately promoted a song that falsely branded him a “certified paedophile” and “predator.” This latest move follows a similar legal action filed in New York, where Drake claimed UMG illegally bolstered Kendrick Lamar’s song on Spotify through unethical promotional practices.

Allegations of a “Pay-to-Play Scheme”

The Texas petition highlights alleged misconduct involving iHeartRadio, with Drake asserting that UMG potentially funnelled payments to the media giant to push Lamar’s track on the airwaves. His legal team describes this as part of a “pay-to-play scheme” to maximise the track’s reach, regardless of its damaging content. The filing claims UMG prioritized profits over ethics despite knowing the song contained false and defamatory accusations against one of its most prominent artists.

“UMG … could have refused to release or distribute the song or required the offending material to be edited and/or removed,” wrote Drake’s lawyers. Instead, they claim that UMG launched an aggressive campaign to make Not Like Us a viral sensation, allegedly capitalizing on the controversy to generate massive revenues.

A Rift in the Hip-Hop World

The dispute marks an extraordinary escalation in the rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. While diss tracks and public feuds are common in hip-hop, legal actions are rare, making this case a significant departure from tradition. But ‘Not Like Us’ did become a paedophile anthem, with the world signing “……..A-minor,” something that was far from tradition, defamatory, unsubstantiated and clearly malicious. It also underscores a deepening rift between Drake and UMG, his label home since the start of his career.

Drake’s grievances extend beyond Kendrick Lamar, with the artist accusing UMG of favouring one of its stars at the expense of another. The filing also criticizes UMG’s approval of the song’s album art and music video, which Drake’s team claims were part of a broader effort to attack his character. The art cover was the sexual offender marking on the map which was Drake’s house.

Defamation and Beyond

Drake’s legal team has hinted at a potential lawsuit, citing enough evidence to pursue defamation claims. However, they also seek depositions from key figures at UMG and iHeartRadio to gather information that could lead to additional claims, such as civil fraud and racketeering.

For its part, UMG has denied the accusations, describing them as baseless. “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue,” the label stated. “No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”

What’s at Stake?

This legal battle is about more than just Drake and Kendrick Lamar; it raises critical questions about the ethics of music promotion and the power dynamics within major labels. As the dispute unfolds, it could set a precedent for how disputes between artists and their labels are handled in the future. The role of UMG iHeartRadio, Spotify, Bots etc. will also be under the scanner.

For now, the conflict remains unresolved, with both sides entrenched in their positions. Whether Drake proceeds with a full-blown lawsuit will likely depend on the revelations from the requested depositions. Until then, the drama continues to captivate the music industry and fans alike.