Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” Is a Chart-Topping Smash — Only Hot 100 Left

Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” Is a Chart-Topping Smash — Only Hot 100 Left Billboard Alex Warren Ordinary

Billboard

Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” Is a Chart-Topping Smash — Only Hot 100 Left

Sound Plunge
Published on

Drake is no stranger to chart domination, and his latest single “What Did I Miss?” is proof that his grip on hip-hop and pop culture remains ironclad. The track debuted at No. 1 on eight Billboard charts, including Streaming Songs, Digital Song Sales, and genre-specific rankings like Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Yet, in an unexpected twist, the 6 God has so far missed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, the industry’s most closely watched chart. Instead, “What Did I Miss?” entered at No. 2, edged out by viral sensation Alex Warren and his breakout hit Ordinary” — currently one of the year’s most streamed and shared tracks.



Drake’s Multi-Chart Domination

Even without a Hot 100 win, Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” made an explosive debut across Billboard’s weekly charts:

  • No. 1 on Streaming Songs

  • No. 1 on Digital Song Sales

  • No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs

  • No. 1 on R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs

  • No. 1 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales

  • No. 1 on Hot Rap Songs

  • No. 1 on Rap Streaming Songs

  • No. 1 on Rap Digital Song Sales

This marks Drake’s 31st No. 1 on both the Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Billboard charts — more than any other artist. It’s also his 15th career chart-topper on the Digital Song Sales tally, reinforcing his cross-platform appeal.

Alex Warren Upsets the Chart Giant

While most assumed Drake would instantly reclaim his Hot 100 throne, “Ordinary” by Alex Warren proved too strong to unseat. Fueled by TikTok virality, emotional fan engagement, and growing radio play, “Ordinary” maintained its momentum and blocked Drake from the top — a rare occurrence in the Toronto rapper’s hit-filled career.

Drake's Instagram Post Coming for Billboard Hot 100 #1 - 'What Did I Miss?'

Drake’s Instagram Post Coming for Billboard Hot 100 #1 – ‘What Did I Miss?’

Still, “What Did I Miss?” becomes Drake’s 81st Hot 100 Top 10 entry, extending his lead as the artist with the most Top 10 hits in Billboard history.

Fresh off headlining all three nights of Wireless Festival 2025 in London—a historic first—Drake is expected to follow up “What Did I Miss?” with more singles leading into a rumored fall album, Iceman. The track also debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Global 200, and entered the Rap Airplay (No. 21) and Rhythmic Airplay (No. 36) charts, signaling widespread momentum.

Drake might’ve missed the Hot 100 summit by a hair, but “What Did I Miss?” is still a juggernaut. With eight chart-topping debuts and global buzz, the single only adds to his legacy as one of the most dominant artists of the streaming era. And if history is any guide, that No. 1 Hot 100 rebound might just be around the corner.

  • Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” Is a Chart-Topping Smash — Only Hot 100 Left Billboard Alex Warren Ordinary
  • Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” Is a Chart-Topping Smash — Only Hot 100 Left Billboard Alex Warren Ordinary

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Billboard

UNO Debuts Las Vegas Social Club at Palms, Shuts Down Casino Rumors Online Casino Gambling UNO Social Hub Palms Las Vegas

UNO Debuts Las Vegas Social Club at Palms, Shuts Down Casino Rumors
By July 16, 2025
Christian Horner Set for £50 Million Payout After Shock Red Bull Racing Axing Max Verstappen Alpine Ferrari

Christian Horner Set for £50 Million Payout After Shock Red Bull Axing
By July 16, 2025
Elmo Breaks Silence After Antisemitic Hack on X: “Elmo Loves You” Elon Musk Donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Files

Elmo Breaks Silence After Antisemitic Hack on X: “Elmo Loves You”
By July 16, 2025
Vidyut Jammwal Makes Hollywood Debut as Dhalsim in Street Fighter Live-Action Reboot Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, 50 Cent, and Noah Centineo Jason Momoa, Walton Goggins, Eric André, and Orville Peck. 

Vidyut Jammwal Makes Hollywood Debut as Dhalsim in Street Fighter Live-Action Reboot
By July 16, 2025
James Gunn Says He Wrote the MCU’s Infinity Stone Lore in Just Three Minutes: “No One Had a Plan” Marvel Superman

James Gunn Says He Wrote the MCU’s Infinity Stone Lore in Just Three Minutes: “No One Had a Plan”
By July 16, 2025
Emmy Nominations 2025: 15-Year-Old Owen Cooper Makes History as Severance Leads With 27 Nods Netflix’s Adolescence The White Lotus RuPaul

Emmy Nominations 2025: 15-Year-Old Owen Cooper Makes History as Severance Leads With 27 Nods
By July 16, 2025
UNO Debuts Las Vegas Social Club at Palms, Shuts Down Casino Rumors Online Casino Gambling UNO Social Hub Palms Las Vegas

UNO Debuts Las Vegas Social Club at Palms, Shuts Down Casino Rumors
By July 16, 2025
Zuppa Drones Secures $1.5M Bridge Round Backed by Founders of Capital Foods, Aquapharm, and Sangam Talks Defence Drones tech

Zuppa Secures $1.5M Bridge Round Backed by Founders of Capital Foods, Aquapharm, and Sangam Talks
By July 16, 2025
LunchBox by Rebel Foods Unveils Shravan Special Satvik Menu with Comforting Vrat Classics Zomato Swiggy

LunchBox by Rebel Foods Unveils Shravan Special Satvik Menu with Comforting Vrat Classics
By July 16, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Vidyut Jammwal Makes Hollywood Debut as Dhalsim in Street Fighter Live-Action Reboot Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, 50 Cent, and Noah Centineo Jason Momoa, Walton Goggins, Eric André, and Orville Peck. 

Vidyut Jammwal Makes Hollywood Debut as Dhalsim in Street Fighter Live-Action Reboot
By July 16, 2025
Snoop Dogg’s $12M Telegram NFT Drop Sells Out in 30 Minutes—Changing the Game for Digital Collectibles

Snoop Dogg’s $12M Telegram NFT Drop Sells Out in 30 Minutes—Changing the Game for Digital Collectibles
By July 15, 2025
Fortnite Servers Go Down After v36.20 Update—Here’s When the Game Will Be Back Online EPic Games

Fortnite Servers Go Down After v36.20 Update—Here’s When the Game Will Be Back Online
By July 15, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

E! News

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
To Top
Loading...