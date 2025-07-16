Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” Is a Chart-Topping Smash — Only Hot 100 Left

Drake is no stranger to chart domination, and his latest single “What Did I Miss?” is proof that his grip on hip-hop and pop culture remains ironclad. The track debuted at No. 1 on eight Billboard charts, including Streaming Songs, Digital Song Sales, and genre-specific rankings like Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Yet, in an unexpected twist, the 6 God has so far missed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, the industry’s most closely watched chart. Instead, “What Did I Miss?” entered at No. 2, edged out by viral sensation Alex Warren and his breakout hit “Ordinary” — currently one of the year’s most streamed and shared tracks.







Drake’s Multi-Chart Domination

Even without a Hot 100 win, Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” made an explosive debut across Billboard’s weekly charts:

No. 1 on Streaming Songs

No. 1 on Digital Song Sales

No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs

No. 1 on R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs

No. 1 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales

No. 1 on Hot Rap Songs

No. 1 on Rap Streaming Songs

No. 1 on Rap Digital Song Sales

This marks Drake’s 31st No. 1 on both the Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Billboard charts — more than any other artist. It’s also his 15th career chart-topper on the Digital Song Sales tally, reinforcing his cross-platform appeal.

Alex Warren Upsets the Chart Giant

While most assumed Drake would instantly reclaim his Hot 100 throne, “Ordinary” by Alex Warren proved too strong to unseat. Fueled by TikTok virality, emotional fan engagement, and growing radio play, “Ordinary” maintained its momentum and blocked Drake from the top — a rare occurrence in the Toronto rapper’s hit-filled career.

Still, “What Did I Miss?” becomes Drake’s 81st Hot 100 Top 10 entry, extending his lead as the artist with the most Top 10 hits in Billboard history.

Fresh off headlining all three nights of Wireless Festival 2025 in London—a historic first—Drake is expected to follow up “What Did I Miss?” with more singles leading into a rumored fall album, Iceman. The track also debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Global 200, and entered the Rap Airplay (No. 21) and Rhythmic Airplay (No. 36) charts, signaling widespread momentum.

Drake might’ve missed the Hot 100 summit by a hair, but “What Did I Miss?” is still a juggernaut. With eight chart-topping debuts and global buzz, the single only adds to his legacy as one of the most dominant artists of the streaming era. And if history is any guide, that No. 1 Hot 100 rebound might just be around the corner.