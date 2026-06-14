North West Makes Solo Festival Debut at Summer Smash 2026

North West has officially stepped into the spotlight. The 12-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian delivered her first-ever solo music festival performance at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2026, marking a major milestone in her growing music career.

Performing before an enthusiastic crowd in Chicago, North West’s appearance signaled the arrival of a new generation of celebrity talent, as fans watched the young artist command the stage with confidence and style.

North West Takes Center Stage at Summer Smash

North West performed on June 12 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, during the opening night of Summer Smash 2026. The festival, one of hip-hop’s biggest annual events, features headliners including Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Baby Keem.

Dressed in an all-black Balenciaga outfit complete with dark sunglasses, spiky jewelry, and long blue pigtails, North showcased her distinctive artistic identity while performing “TALKING,” her collaboration with Ye from the Vultures 1 album.

The crowd responded enthusiastically, with videos from the event showing fans jumping and singing along during the performance.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Celebrate the Moment

Both parents publicly celebrated North’s achievement on social media.

Ye shared footage of the performance on his Instagram Stories, highlighting the crowd’s energetic reaction. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at the festival experience.

The SKIMS founder posted images of backstage passes featuring North’s face and shared a video of her daughter running onto the stage.

“North West just arrived at her first ever festival performance,” Kardashian wrote alongside one clip.

The public support from both parents underscored the significance of the milestone for the young performer.

Building a Music Career at Just 12 Years Old

North’s festival debut comes shortly after the release of her debut EP, N0rth4evr, which arrived in May 2026.

The project follows several high-profile musical appearances over the past two years. North first gained widespread attention for her feature on “TALKING” alongside Ye and later expanded her musical résumé with contributions to projects involving artists such as FKA twigs.

Earlier this year, she released the single “Piercing on My Hand” and also made appearances during Ye’s live performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Her latest festival performance suggests that North is increasingly carving out her own path in the music industry rather than simply following in her famous parents’ footsteps.

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A New Generation of Young Talent Emerges

While celebrity children often attract public attention, North West’s growing list of musical projects indicates a serious interest in pursuing an artistic career.

At just 12 years old, she has already performed at major venues, released original music, and now completed her first solo festival set before thousands of fans.

As her creative journey continues, many in the music world will be watching to see how North develops as an artist in her own right.

For now, Summer Smash 2026 may be remembered as the moment North West officially announced herself on one of hip-hop’s biggest stages.