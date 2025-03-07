Kanye West Says He Wants Drake to Speak at His Funeral—And Admits to Past Jealousy

Kanye West and Drake’s on-again, off-again relationship has taken another unexpected turn. In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Ye publicly expressed his admiration for Drake, even revealing that he wants the Toronto rapper to speak at his funeral. Kanye West shared his thoughts about Drizzy, admitting to feelings of jealousy in the past.

“I saw a video of Drake walking through his house and showing he had a library of rhyme books. Man, I wish I could have seen and remembered this when my jealousy overtook me,” Kanye West wrote. “I love Drake,” he continued. “I’ma say this—when I die, I need you to speak at [my] funeral.” This revelation marks a dramatic shift in Ye’s stance on Drake, with whom he has frequently feuded over the years.

A Rocky Relationship

While Kanye West and Drake have collaborated on tracks like “Pop Style” and even briefly squashed their beef in 2021, their relationship has been anything but stable. Kanye has repeatedly thrown shots at Drake, accusing him of industry manipulation and inflated streaming numbers, and even taking jabs at his Universal Music Group’s Lucian Grainge deal.

Just last year, Kanye discredited Drizzy’s record-breaking streaming numbers, saying they didn’t “mean shit.” However, his tone has softened in recent weeks—even praising Drizzy’s latest project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. “‘Gimme a Hug’ is incredible. Sheeeeesh,” Kanye West wrote last month, referencing one of the album’s standout tracks.

Kanye’s Thoughts on Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar

Kanye West also commented on the ongoing battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, a feud that escalated in 2024. “I was like, ‘Man, you killed my nemesis. Where’s the movies if it ain’t no Drake?’” Kanye said in a recent interview with Justin LaBoy. “Or at least he took him down for a little bit. Maybe it’s like in superhero films where characters like Wolverine or something just goes away for a couple films.” Despite acknowledging Drizzy’s recent loss to Kendrick, Kanye predicted a Drake comeback, comparing him to NBA star Steph Curry. “You can’t ever count out Steph Curry. That man might get 200 points in one song.”

Kanye’s History of Mixed Messages

This is far from the first time Kanye West has flip-flopped on his stance toward Drake. In 2024, Kanye accused Drizzy of signing a “lifetime deal” that stripped him of music ownership. In a remix of Future and Kendrick Lamar’s track “Like That,” Kanye mocked Drake’s lyrical impact, saying: “I can’t even think of a Drake line / Play J. Cole, get the pussy dry.” Yet, in October 2024, Kanye West publicly thanked Drake for helping write some of his raps during a surprise concert shoutout.

What’s Next for Kanye and Drake?

Kanye’s sudden public admiration for Drizzy could mean a possible reconciliation—or just another chapter in their long history of unpredictable drama. Whether or not Drizzy speaks at Kanye’s funeral remains to be seen, but for now, the rap world is left to wonder: Is Kanye West sincere this time, or is another diss track around the corner?