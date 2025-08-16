Latto Drops Relationship Gems & Teases Bold New Music Era

Latto is winning big in both music and life right now. Fresh off the release of her 2025 single “Somebody” and the playful D’USSÉ campaign that broke the internet, the Atlanta rapper is serving not only music but also unfiltered relationship advice that’s as bold as her bars.

In her Billboard interview, Latto revealed that her current glow-up season is fueled by balance—“some D’USSÉ Peach Lemonade, good food, good vibes, and my man.” But while fans continue to speculate about her private love life, the rapper insists the key to finding “your person” is first building yourself up.

“I think I stumbled upon my person by just investing in and building myself up,” Latto shared. “When you are that, it naturally attracts to you. Too many times, we chase it instead of being it ourselves.”







Confidence, Loyalty, and Privacy

For Latto, confidence is nonnegotiable in a partner. “A confident man is going to respect you, respect himself, and respect the relationship,” she said, doubling down that loyalty is just as important.

But above all, Latto swears by privacy—a practice she believes keeps her relationship strong. “Evil eyes are real, people will hate and wish bad on you. Privacy keeps things real. At the end of the day, it’s supposed to be just you two against the world.”

This stance has only intensified as internet speculation around her “mystery man” grew into memes and viral moments. Instead of caving to pressure, Latto trolled the gossip cycle by revealing her “date” in the D’USSÉ short film—a VSOP Magnum Edition bottle.

A New Musical Chapter

Beyond her love life, Latto is locked in creatively. Her “Chicken Grease” video, featuring T.I. and shot between Atlanta and Turks & Caicos, dropped just in time for summer and the one-year anniversary of her fan-favorite project Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

But Latto is already hinting at her next era with Chicken Grease. While she’s keeping details under wraps, she promises a fresh energy influenced by her travels and evolving mindset. “It’s definitely a new era,” she teased. “They’re gonna have to be prepared.”

As women continue to dominate rap, Latto acknowledges the challenges but refuses to be defined by them. “We’re underestimated in any field, but we’re running it. Recognition or not, you see how I’m coming.”

With her authenticity, boldness, and unwavering sense of self, Latto isn’t just giving fans music—she’s setting a blueprint for both relationships and artistry in 2025.