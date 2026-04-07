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Rapper Offset Shot in Florida, Hospitalized in Stable Condition

Rapper Offset Shot at a Florida Casino, Hospitalized in Stable Condition Migos Lil Tjay

Hip Hop/ Rap

Rapper Offset Shot in Florida, Hospitalized in Stable Condition

Sound Plunge

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Rapper Offset, a former member of the chart-topping hip-hop group Migos, has been hospitalized after being shot in Florida. The incident occurred Monday evening in a valet area outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Authorities from the Seminole Police Department confirmed that one individual sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. While officials did not publicly identify the victim, a spokesperson for Offset later confirmed that the rapper was the person injured.

According to the statement, Offset is currently in stable condition and receiving medical treatment while being closely monitored.

Police Investigation Underway

Law enforcement officials responded quickly to the scene and detained two individuals in connection with the shooting. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and police have launched an active investigation.

Officials reassured the public that the situation is under control. “The site is secure, and there is no threat to the public,” the Seminole Police Department said in a statement, adding that normal operations at the venue have resumed.

As investigators work to determine what led to the shooting, authorities have not yet disclosed a motive or confirmed whether charges will be filed.

Social Media Rumors Addressed

Following the news, social media platforms were flooded with speculation and unverified claims. Among them were rumors linking rapper Lil Tjay to the incident.

However, those claims were swiftly denied. Lil Tjay’s attorney issued a public statement clarifying that the artist was not involved in the shooting and had not been harmed or charged in connection with the case. The statement urged the public to rely on verified sources and avoid spreading misinformation.

Offset’s Legacy and Personal Life

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, rose to global fame as part of Migos alongside Quavo and Takeoff. The group became one of the most influential acts in modern hip-hop, known for hits like “Versace” and their Grammy-nominated album Culture.

In recent years, Offset has also built a successful solo career while maintaining a strong presence in the music industry.

The incident also brings renewed attention to the tragic loss of his cousin and fellow Migos member, Takeoff, who was fatally shot in 2022. The latest shooting adds to ongoing concerns about violence affecting prominent figures in the hip-hop community.

Offset shares three children with rapper Cardi B, whom he married in 2017 before their separation in 2024. He also has children from previous relationships.

Fans and fellow artists have begun expressing concern and support across social media, hoping for his swift recovery.

While details about his injuries remain limited, the confirmation that they are non-life-threatening has offered some relief to the music community.

As the investigation continues, more information is expected to emerge regarding the events leading up to the shooting outside the Florida casino. For now, the focus remains on Offset’s recovery and the efforts of law enforcement to bring clarity to the situation.

  • Rapper Offset Shot at a Florida Casino, Hospitalized in Stable Condition Migos Lil Tjay
  • Rapper Offset Shot at a Florida Casino, Hospitalized in Stable Condition Migos Lil Tjay

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