Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

David Byrne Revives Talking Heads Classic “Psycho Killer” After Nearly Two Decades

David Byrne Revives Talking Heads Classic “Psycho Killer” After Nearly Two Decades

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

David Byrne Revives Talking Heads Classic “Psycho Killer” After Nearly Two Decades

Sound Plunge
Published on

Music history repeated itself in Pittsburgh earlier this month when David Byrne performed “Psycho Killer” live for the first time since 2006. The Talking Heads frontman unveiled the band’s signature hit during the opening night of his Who Is the Sky? tour at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts, marking a milestone moment for longtime fans.

The performance was as theatrical as it was unexpected. David Byrne, dressed in a head-to-toe blue suit matching his band and dancers, stood under a single spotlight before launching into the iconic bass-driven track. The surprise song arrived late in the set, nestled between a cover of Paramore’s “Hard Times” and Talking Heads’ classic “Life During Wartime.”

Setlist Blends Classics With New Material

The Pittsburgh show opened with Talking Heads’ “Heaven,” before weaving through David Byrne’s solo catalog and collaborations. Songs included “Everybody Laughs,” “And She Was,” and “Stranger Overtones,” the latter from his work with Brian Eno. Fans were also treated to the live debut of several new songs from David Byrne’s latest project, Who Is the Sky?, including “Don’t Be Like That,” “I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party,” and “My Apartment Is My Friend.”

While nostalgia carried the crowd through the Talking Heads selections, Byrne emphasized that his focus remains on the present. “You can’t turn the clock back,” he told Rolling Stone. “When you hear music at a certain point in your life, it means a lot. But it doesn’t mean you can go back there and make it happen again.”

Talking Heads

Talking Heads

Talking Heads Legacy Still Resonates

Though Talking Heads split in 1991, the band’s influence remains undeniable. They last reunited publicly in 2002 during their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 2023, Byrne briefly appeared alongside Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison to celebrate the A24 re-release of the band’s legendary 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense.

David Byrne - Who is the Sky Tour

David Byrne – Who is the Sky Tour

David Byrne has been clear that a full reunion tour is unlikely, noting that attempts by other bands to relive their past rarely succeed: “It’s pretty much impossible to recapture where you were at that time in your life.”

Still, Talking Heads’ music endures. Artists like Miley Cyrus and Duran Duran have kept “Psycho Killer” alive onstage. At the same time, the band themselves celebrated their 50th anniversary earlier this year with a new video for the song directed by Mike Mills and starring Saoirse Ronan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by indie mixtape (@indiemixtape)

For fans, David Byrne’s decision to bring back “Psycho Killer” after nearly two decades felt like a gift — a reminder of the band’s raw, art-rock energy while affirming Byrne’s forward-looking artistry. The performance underscores the delicate balance artists face between honoring their past and forging ahead.

As David Byrne’s Who Is the Sky? Tour continues, fans across the country are hoping they too will get to witness the long-awaited resurrection of one of rock’s most iconic songs.

  • David Byrne Revives Talking Heads Classic “Psycho Killer” After Nearly Two Decades
  • Talking Heads
  • David Byrne - Who is the Sky Tour
  • David Byrne Revives Talking Heads Classic “Psycho Killer” After Nearly Two Decades
  • Talking Heads
  • David Byrne - Who is the Sky Tour

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Jerry Greenfield Quits Ben & Jerry’s After Social Activism Clash With Unilever Gaza

Jerry Greenfield Quits Ben & Jerry’s After Social Activism Clash With Unilever
By September 19, 2025
Raja Jackson Arrested on Felony Charge After Brutal Assault on Pro Wrestler in Los Angeles

Raja Jackson Arrested on Felony Charge After Brutal Assault on Pro Wrestler in Los Angeles
By September 19, 2025
Ferrari to Loan 2023 F1 Car to Cadillac Ahead of 2026 Debut Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas

Ferrari to Loan 2023 F1 Car to Cadillac Ahead of 2026 Debut
By September 18, 2025
Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Fallon, and Barack Obama Defend Jimmy Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate

Colbert, Stewart, Fallon, and Obama Defend Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate
By September 19, 2025
‘Mormon Wives’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Explosive Drama as Jessi Ngatikaura Confronts Affair Rumors Hulu

‘Mormon Wives’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Explosive Drama as Jessi Ngatikaura Confronts Affair Rumors
By September 18, 2025
Bella Hadid Opens Up About Health Struggles in Emotional Post — Fans Flood Her With Love lyme Disease

Bella Hadid Opens Up About Health Struggles in Emotional Post — Fans Flood Her With Love
By September 18, 2025
Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur Breaks onto the Global Stage with Three International Award Wins

Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur Breaks onto the Global Stage with Three International Award Wins
By September 17, 2025
Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai

Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai
By September 16, 2025
Apple iOS 26 Launches Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple iOS 26 Launches: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution
By September 16, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499

Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499
By September 18, 2025
Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai

Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai
By September 16, 2025
Apple iOS 26 Launches Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple iOS 26 Launches: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution
By September 16, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
To Top
Loading...