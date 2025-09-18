David Byrne Revives Talking Heads Classic “Psycho Killer” After Nearly Two Decades

Music history repeated itself in Pittsburgh earlier this month when David Byrne performed “Psycho Killer” live for the first time since 2006. The Talking Heads frontman unveiled the band’s signature hit during the opening night of his Who Is the Sky? tour at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts, marking a milestone moment for longtime fans.

The performance was as theatrical as it was unexpected. David Byrne, dressed in a head-to-toe blue suit matching his band and dancers, stood under a single spotlight before launching into the iconic bass-driven track. The surprise song arrived late in the set, nestled between a cover of Paramore’s “Hard Times” and Talking Heads’ classic “Life During Wartime.”

Setlist Blends Classics With New Material

The Pittsburgh show opened with Talking Heads’ “Heaven,” before weaving through David Byrne’s solo catalog and collaborations. Songs included “Everybody Laughs,” “And She Was,” and “Stranger Overtones,” the latter from his work with Brian Eno. Fans were also treated to the live debut of several new songs from David Byrne’s latest project, Who Is the Sky?, including “Don’t Be Like That,” “I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party,” and “My Apartment Is My Friend.”

While nostalgia carried the crowd through the Talking Heads selections, Byrne emphasized that his focus remains on the present. “You can’t turn the clock back,” he told Rolling Stone. “When you hear music at a certain point in your life, it means a lot. But it doesn’t mean you can go back there and make it happen again.”

Talking Heads Legacy Still Resonates

Though Talking Heads split in 1991, the band’s influence remains undeniable. They last reunited publicly in 2002 during their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 2023, Byrne briefly appeared alongside Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison to celebrate the A24 re-release of the band’s legendary 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense.

David Byrne has been clear that a full reunion tour is unlikely, noting that attempts by other bands to relive their past rarely succeed: “It’s pretty much impossible to recapture where you were at that time in your life.”

Still, Talking Heads’ music endures. Artists like Miley Cyrus and Duran Duran have kept “Psycho Killer” alive onstage. At the same time, the band themselves celebrated their 50th anniversary earlier this year with a new video for the song directed by Mike Mills and starring Saoirse Ronan.

For fans, David Byrne’s decision to bring back “Psycho Killer” after nearly two decades felt like a gift — a reminder of the band’s raw, art-rock energy while affirming Byrne’s forward-looking artistry. The performance underscores the delicate balance artists face between honoring their past and forging ahead.

As David Byrne’s Who Is the Sky? Tour continues, fans across the country are hoping they too will get to witness the long-awaited resurrection of one of rock’s most iconic songs.