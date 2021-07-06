Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Daalchini Tech launches IoT-enabled vending machines in cabs and buses

Daalchini Tech launches IoT-enabled vending machines in cabs and buses

Startups

Daalchini Tech launches IoT-enabled vending machines in cabs and buses

Press Trust of India
Published on

Food tech startup Daalchini Technologies on Tuesday said it has launched Internet of Things (IoT) enabled small vending machines in cabs and buses to offer direct, contactless delivery of food to consumers. The company has so far engaged with over 100 cabs and more than 5 fleet partners to offer over 20 varieties of food options through the vending kiosks, Daalchini said in a statement.



The aim is to reach out to 10-15 mobility fleet partners in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai and serve fresh and contactless on-the-go snacking service to more than 7.5 lakh consumers monthly, it added. “With our smart mobility proposition, Daalchini will support the cab drivers and fleet owners by providing an extra source of income to them. “As hygiene will be top-priority now, drivers will be able to offer contactless on-the-go snacking option to passengers,” Daalchini Technologies co-founder Prerna Kalra said.

Also read: Airtel Xstream Fiber launches ‘Secure Internet’ for Rs 99 per month

Recently, the company also deployed the smart vending machines at Delhi’s key hospitals including Fortis, Max, Apollo, Dharamshila, Kailash and Delhi Cancer Hospital, it added.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Post Harvest Agriculture platform, Arya Collateral Warehousing Services Prasanna Rao

Agriculture

How Arya Collateral Warehousing Services is building a profitable business in a very tough Indian Agri Market
China's 3 child policy

Opinion

The 3 child policy: China’s policy reversal a lesson for the Hindu right’s population worries?
blue-collar job search firm Apna raises USD 70 mn funding

Business

Apna, job search app for blue-collar workers, raises USD 70 million in funding
To Top
Loading...