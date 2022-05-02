Dental startup Toothsi mops up $40 million Series C round

Health and wellness platform Toothsi, which is a part of its parent company AMPA Orthodontics Pvt. Ltd, has raised $40 million in Series C funding to fuel its growth ambitions. The round has seen participation from Eight Roads Ventures, South Korea-based Paramark, IIFL, among others.









The one stop platform has collaborated with 2,000 partner dental centres across the country. It intends to further expand the Toothsi brand’s availability to tier-II cities in the near future. It will use the funds to further its geographic penetration and for category expansion, it said in a release.

Founded by orthodontists Dr Arpi Mehta, Dr Pravin Shetty, Dr Manjul Jain, and Dr Anirudh Kale, toothsi is a D2C aligner company which has facilitated smile makeovers for 140,000 customers in India, empowering them with access to at-home, new-age teeth straightening with invisible, 3D-printed clear aligner technology.. The platform provides customers with access to at-home teeth straightening with invisible, 3D-printed clear aligner technology. It will use the funds to further its geographic penetration and for category expansion.

Commenting on the latest funding round, Dr Arpi Mehta Shah, co-founder and CEO, Toothsi, said, “The brand intends to be the one-stop platform for doctor-directed solutions for cosmetic dentistry and dermatology. The support of our investors has empowered us to bring to life our vision of building a first-of-its-kind clinical beauty technology brand. We, at Toothsi, intend to use this capital to build a great team for further geographic penetration and category expansion.”

In August last year, the firm had raised $20 million in a Series B funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures, Think Investments and the Mankekar Family Office. Before that, in January 2021, toothsi raised $5 million in Series A funding.