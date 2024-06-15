NEET-UG 2024: Bihar and Gujarat Investigations Reveal Paper Leak and Cheating Scandals

Bihar Investigation Suggests Paper Leak

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) in Bihar, tasked with probing allegations of a paper leak in the NEET-UG 2024 exam held on May 5, has indicated that their investigation points towards a possible breach. Additional Director General of Police, N H Khan, revealed that the EOU’s inquiries and the responses from the National Testing Agency (NTA) are “very much suggestive of a paper leak.”









Khan stated, “We had asked a set of questions to the National Testing Agency, which organises NEET. Our team has just received answers. We may have some follow-up questions. We have been working on some contacts we have received in the course of our investigation, which is very much suggestive of a paper leak.”

Education Minister Denies Allegations, But Promises Action

Despite the emerging evidence, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan maintained that the NEET-UG 2024 was largely conducted without issues, barring complications at six centers out of approximately 4,500. He denied any paper leak but assured that strict actions would be taken if the allegations were proven true. “No one will be spared,” Pradhan asserted, emphasizing the government’s commitment to a fair examination process and addressing student concerns with transparency and equity.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) Findings

The SIT of the Bihar EOU, which took over the investigation from Patna police, has uncovered substantial evidence suggesting organized malpractice. This includes the seizure of admit cards, post-dated cheques, and certificates from members of an inter-state gang. The SIT is now working to trace the origins and distribution of leaked question papers and answer sheets.

“Our SIT is now trying to establish corroborative evidence, such as who got question and answer sheets and from where, and how it could have reached the examination centers,” Khan said. He noted that remnants of burnt question papers were found at one of the centers, but more evidence is needed to confirm a full-scale leak.

Gujarat Arrests Highlight Organized Cheating

In a related development, police in Godhra, Gujarat, have arrested five individuals over the past month for allegedly facilitating cheating for at least 30 NEET-UG candidates. The accused reportedly collected Rs 10 lakh from each student, ensuring they left their OMR sheets blank, which were then filled with correct answers by an exam center official.

Panchmahal Superintendent of Police, Himanshu Solanki, reported that cheques worth Rs 2.3 crore were seized from the suspects, including a deputy superintendent of the NEET-UG exam and a school principal. Following the exam, police intercepted a vehicle belonging to the accused and found Rs 7 lakh in cash along with details of NEET candidates.

Court Actions and Continued Investigations

On June 10, a local court rejected the bail plea of Tushar Bhatt, one of the key accused in the Gujarat case. The prosecution argued that the nexus between candidates and the accused was evident from the choice of the exam center and the handling of OMR sheets.

As the investigation progresses, the government and NTA face increased scrutiny. The Supreme Court has directed the NTA to respond to these allegations within two weeks, ensuring that the integrity of the NEET-UG exam is upheld and the counseling process proceeds without delay.

The unfolding NEET-UG 2024 controversy underscores the need for rigorous scrutiny and reform to ensure the fairness and integrity of national examinations. As investigations continue, the academic futures of thousands of students hang in the balance, awaiting clarity and justice.