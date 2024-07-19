Supreme Court Orders NTA for Full Disclosure of NEET Results by July 20

In a pivotal ruling, the Supreme Court has mandated that the National Testing Agency (NTA) release the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for 2024 by July 20. This decision comes against a backdrop of controversy and misconduct allegations that have cast a shadow over one of India’s most significant medical entrance examinations.

Ensuring Fairness Amid Allegations

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, has emphasised transparency and fairness. The Court has instructed that the results be published in a city-wise and centre-wise format while ensuring the anonymity of the candidates. This measure aims to address concerns about the integrity of the examination process without unduly harming the candidates’ prospects.

The directive follows a series of allegations suggesting that the sanctity of the NEET-UG exam was compromised. The bench, which also included Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, acknowledged these concerns but stopped short of cancelling the exam entirely. The Court recognised that such a drastic measure would adversely impact the over 23 lakh students who appeared for the test on May 5.









The Allegations and the Court’s Response

The NEET-UG 2024 has been controversial, with allegations ranging from paper leaks to widespread irregularities. These claims have raised questions about the examination’s fairness and the validity of its results. During the hearing, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the potential network involved in the paper leak, noting that such an operation would require significant coordination and contacts.

Despite these concerns, the Court has opted for a balanced approach. By instructing the NTA to publish results while masking candidates’ identities, the court aims to maintain transparency and accountability without disrupting the academic calendar for aspiring medical students.

Impact on Medical Admissions and Future Steps

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has already taken steps to proceed with the admission process. Medical colleges have been urged to enter their seat details on the MCC portal starting July 20, ensuring that the counselling process for UG admissions remains on track.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing for Monday, July 22, where further discussions will occur. This session will likely delve deeper into the extent of the alleged irregularities and consider additional measures to safeguard the integrity of the NEET-UG exam.

Balancing Accountability and Student Welfare

The Supreme Court’s directive underscores the delicate balance between holding authorities accountable and ensuring that students’ futures are not unduly jeopardised. The Court seeks to address misconduct allegations without causing widespread disruption by mandating a transparent yet anonymised publication of results.

As the investigation into the alleged irregularities continues, the focus remains on ensuring that the NEET-UG examination process is fair and transparent. The upcoming hearings will be crucial in determining any further steps needed to restore confidence in India’s critical gateway to medical education.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court’s decision reflects a commitment to maintaining the integrity of the NEET-UG exam while protecting the students’ interests. As the situation unfolds, monitoring how these measures impact the overall perception and conduct of future examinations will be essential.