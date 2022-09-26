Kerala is intensifying its efforts to promote entrepreneurship with parallel focus on gender equality, Health Minister Smt Veena George said.

“The government’s vision and policy are making it compulsory to implement steps that encourage women to enter entrepreneurship and innovation in stronger numbers. We have been increasingly organizing programmes to upskill and re-skill talents to increase their confidence,” she said, while inaugurating a two-day conclave by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in its efforts to further promote female participation in the founding companies.









“KSUM has been working for a long time to remove all obstacles towards gender neutrality in entrepreneurship. This event envisages the creation of a solid ecosystem for females,” the Minister pointed out in a video appearance at the ‘Women Startup Summit 4.0,2022 ’ that began on Friday with seven key sessions in the run-up to the formal inauguration in Edappally on Saturday.

The two-day summit had sessions that promised to carry forward administrative ideas and make them fruitful, which overall hosted 30 live sessions addressed by 80-plus speakers in the presence of more than 500 delegates. The day’s proceedings featured a string of sessions with speakers who included founders and managing partners, predominantly women, of a range of successful companies.

The summit at Marriott Hotel, a day after its inaugural sessions in KSUM’s Technology Innovation Zone at Kalamassery outside the city, featured an expo of more than 100 products, while simultaneously conducting master-classes, workshops, pitch fest, SheLovesTech and Investor Café.

Actress-dancer Ms Remya Nambeesan, addressing the inaugural ceremony, said conventional gender biases cannot anymore stop women from becoming entrepreneurs in a changed world. “Each person has her unique performing capacity. We must not only recognize this fact, but respect it as well,” she said, capping up her talk by delivering with a popular Hindi song. “All the same, the state’s film industry has only 20 percent female presence even as the artists celebrate womanhood and our abilities,” she added.

KSUM CEO Mr Anoop Ambika, addressing the inaugural ceremony, said entrepreneurship in the state merits newer ideas that cater to the needs of its geriatric people when Kerala has aged men and women contributing to 60 per cent of the population.

“We are set to set up community innovation centres in the state’s rural parts to scout talents in the villages as well as small towns to groom them. Further, the government is to work with NRIs in a bigger way to create new enterprises in the state,” he revealed.

The forenoon sessions of the day included a panel discussion on ‘Building Future India Through Startups’ after a dialogue on ‘Women Pulling the Indian Startup System. The afternoon sessions were on ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’, ‘Overview about KSUM’, ‘Sustainable Future in Business’ and ‘Role of Media in Women Empowerment’.

The first day of the summit held a pivotal ‘She Loves Tech India ’22’. The day also hosted a pitching session on productization grants for women startups. The money will be for those Indian startups that have women holding more than half the ownership stake. The winners are set to get Rs 12 lakh. They will also be eligible for soft loans of Rs 15 lakh (6 percent interest) and seed funds.

She Loves Tech India was addressed by the largest accelerator platform’s Co-founder Leanne Robers. The inaugural day of the summit chiefly held four panel discussions and three fireside chats.

The summit on Friday hosted a panel discussion on ‘Exploring the Plethora of Opportunities and Support to Promote and Encourage Women Startups and Entrepreneurship’. The afternoon sessions featured three workshops and a pitching under ‘Investor Café’, before a panel discussion on Smart Steps.