Agritech startup Kissan Pro raises funds from EKKI

Press Trust of India
Published on

Pumps and water technologies manufacturer EKKI has made an investment in Bengaluru-based agritech startup Kissan Pro. Kissan Pro did not disclose the amount it has raised from EKKI. Founded in 2020 by IIT and IIM alumni, Kissan Pro is a crop management platform.



Services offered by Kissan Pro include yield prediction, plant health monitoring, soil moisture monitoring, irrigation equipment automation, irrigation scheduling, crop advisory, 3D soil moisture reporting, water-energy usage reports, canopy and anomaly monitoring, frost prediction and in-field weather monitoring. Other investors in Kissan Pro include UAE-based Manu Midha of Innovacer, White Hill Ventures and Amit Tripathy of OYO, the startup said in a statement.

Also read: Kaar Technologies raises Rs 30cr from BlackSoil

Ravindra Dasoundhi, Co-Founder and CEO of Kissan Pro, said the company has partnered with EKKI Group , which is a firm making huge impact on farmers’ life with their innovative water solutions for the last 40 years. “With their expertise and collaboration we can create a massive impact at the grass root level,” he added. Currently, Kissan Pro provides crop advisory to over 25,000 farmers and also supplies inputs and marketing services to around 7,000 farmers in Ranchi, Hazaribagh and Bokaro districts.


