Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Arihant Superstructures to raise up to Rs 500 core through securities

Arihant Superstructures to raise up to Rs 500 core through securities

Funding News

Arihant Superstructures to raise up to Rs 500 core through securities

Press Trust of India
Published on

Realty firm Arihant Superstructures Ltd plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of securities. In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based firm said the board of directors approved raising of up to Rs 500 crore by issuance of securities.



The issue of securities could be through private placement, preferential issue, qualified institutions placement (QIP), follow-on public offering (“FPO”), or a combination thereof. The proposed fundraising is subject to shareholders’ approval and other regulatory approvals.

Also read: Deloitte with Relativity brings cloud-based forensic investigations in India

The shareholders’ approval would be obtained through Extra-Ordinary General Meeting in due course. The board of directors has also constituted a fundraising committee for this purpose


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Fieldproxy raises 2 crores as part of its seed funding round

Funding News

Fieldproxy raises 2 crores as part of its seed funding round
Weekly funding roundup: Venture capital firms infuse over USD 260 mn in Indian startups

Funding News

Weekly funding roundup: Venture capital firms infuse over USD 315 mn in Indian startups
IRCTC to launch cruise liner tours from Sep 18. Bookings open

Travel

IRCTC to launch cruise liner tours from Sep 18. Bookings open
To Top
Loading...