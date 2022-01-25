Contlo raises $800,000 in pre-seed round led by Better Capital

Contlo, an AI-powered Customer Data and Marketing Platform for Ecommerce and D2C brands raises $800k in a pre-seed round led by Better Capital with participation of Titan Capital and other prominent angels. Contlo is started by 2x founders Ishaan Bhola and Mukunda NS who have deep software and Ecommerce experience.









Contlo enables ecommerce stores & D2C brands to increase their sales, drive customer loyalty and retention using omnichannel customer engagement including Email, Text, Push, Facebook, Google, Whatsapp and even Physical direct mails. Contlo is being used by 500+ ecommerce & D2C brands across the globe.

“We have gotten very strong validation from the market and will be looking to double down on our momentum. Raised funds will be used for hiring, doubling down on the product, and ramping up the go-to-market motion. Our vision is to provide enablement to Ecommerce and direct to consumer brands,” said Ishaan Bhola, co-founder, and CEO of Contlo.

“We are entering the golden age of ecommerce where online is becoming the primary channel of buying products and brands of the future are going direct to the consumer. Although it has never been easier to start an ecommerce store, it never has been harder to scale one due to challenges like customer retention and rising CACs. We are building tools and technologies which enable ecommerce brands to own their marketing and customer relationships in a privacy first manner vs renting it out from Amazon, Facebook, or Google.” he added.

Contlo’s vertical focused SaaS platform is built ground up for ecommerce & D2C brands and takes care of use cases specific to the ecommerce merchants out of box thus leading to faster time to value. Also, Contlo leverages AI to create a Customer 360 profile and leverage that to figure out what message to send to what customer at what time through what channel which results in dramatically higher conversions and robust personalization.

Also Read: Union Budget 2022: Edtech players expect lower GST, better digital infra, ESOP tax revisit

“Contlo uses data science to help ecommerce merchants & D2C brands personalise omni channel outreach to customers in a way that was never done before. We are excited to be Contlo’s founding stage partner”, said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital.