Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Entuple E-Mobility secures USD 3 mn funding

Entuple E-Mobility secures USD 3 mn funding

Funding News

Entuple E-Mobility secures USD 3 mn funding

Press Trust of India
Published on

Electric vehicle component maker Entuple E-Mobility on Thursday said it has raised USD 3 million (over Rs 24 crore) in a funding round from Blue Ashva Capital and Capital A.



The pre-series A funding received by Entuple E-Mobility will be used to further strengthen its Research and Development (R&D) capabilities to develop next-generation powertrain technologies. The funding will also enable the company to boost its advanced technology offering to its OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers, it said in a statement.

Also read: After a dip in 2022, Kotak expects 30 pc increase in IPO issuances to USD 10 bn in 2023

Entuple E-Mobility has developed a product portfolio of 23 variants of integrated motors and controllers. “We are substantially enhancing our R&D capabilities through talent acquisition, investment in design and simulation tools, and advance test setups,” Rakesh Mishra, Founder and CEO of Entuple E-Mobility, said.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

80 startups in India have potential to go for IPO in next 5 years: Report

Startups

80 startups in India have potential to go for IPO in next 5 years: Report
Controversies have never left behind FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Trending

Controversies have never left behind FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar 
NDTV's takeover by Adani: Is there a question to be asked on Indian media independence?

Opinion

NDTV’s takeover by Adani: Is there a question to be asked on media independence? 
To Top
Loading...