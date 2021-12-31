WallMantra raises Rs 2 crore in seed funding from Fluid Ventures

Connect with us

Funding News

Press Trust of India
Home decor and furnishing startup WallMantra on Friday said it has raised Rs 2 crore from Fluid Ventures Fund in a seed round of funding. The company plans to utilise the funds for strengthening its sales and marketing capabilities and introducing aesthetically pleasing decor products for the Indian and US markets, WallMantra said in a statement.



“Partnership with Fluid Ventures is going to help the brand substantially on our path to growth,” WallMantra CEO and co-founder Jitesh Agarwal said. The company claims to sell over 10,000 products every month on their website wallmantra.com, having a customer base of over 2.5 lakh across India.

Commenting on the investment, Fluid Ventures Founding Partner Amit Singal said that with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, home nesting became a necessity, and consumers started investing in enhancing their new homebound lifestyle.

“This lifestyle has been a driving force for WallMantra, which has been doing a tremendous job in innovating and launching products based on the continuous consumer buying behaviour, and this led to 90 per cent of the sales coming from their own website,” he added.


