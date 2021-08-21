Capital Inflow declines for Indian startups in third week of August

After raising over USD 2 billion investment in the first two weeks of August, Indian startups witnessed a marked decline in Venture funding in the third week of the month. Total capital infusion for Indian startups between August 16-20 stood at around USD 254 million, way below last week’s fundraise of Rs USD 1.3 billion. This could largely be attributed to the absence of big deals in the country. San-Francisco headquartered API platform Postman raised USD 225 mn becoming the highest valued Saas Startup started by Indian founders.

Here is the list of deals closed this week

Hyderabad-based EV infra maker RACEnergy on Thursday announced it has secured USD 1.3 million in a seed+ round led by Micelio Fund and growX ventures.

LoanKuber, a digital mortgage platform for Micro-SMEs, announced that it has raised US$1.25 million as part of its ongoing Pre-Series A round.

Microsoft Corporation has invested nearly USD 5 million in the Indian hospitality firm Oyo, reportedly at a valuation of USD 9.6 billion.

UpScalio, the Thrasio oriented ecommerce brand startup, raised $42.5 million from Presight Capital, Heliad Equity, Whiteboard Capital, and others.

BharatPe, which provides financial services to merchants, on Thursday said it has raised Rs 100 crore each in debt from IIFL Wealth and Asset Management, and Northern Arc Capital.

CreatorStack, a market network for digital creators raised $2 million led by Accel with participation from other investors.

Bike-taxi platform Rapido on Monday said it has raised USD 52 million (around Rs 385 crore) in the latest round of funding.

HR tech startup Hiration raised Rs 21 crore from Prime Venture Partners, Venture Highway, and Y Combinator.

Ecommerce giant Amazon entered India’s wealth management sector, backing Bangalore-based Fintech platform Smallcase Technologies in USD 40 million series C financing round.

Logistics startup Smart Express raised Rs 100 crore from IIFL India Private Equity Fund and Smiti Holding.

Rage Coffee on Tuesday said it has raised USD 5 million (about Rs 37 crore) in funding from Sixth Sense Ventures.

Healthtech startup Navia Life Care raised $1 million from Anicut Angel Fund, 9Unicorns, and other angel investors.

Healthtech wearable glucose tracker Ultrahuman raised USD 17.5 million in Series B funding.

B2B marketplace Yojak mopped up $3.8 million from Info Edge Ventures, Kae Capital, and angel investors.

Logistics startup RaRa Delivery raised USD 3.25 million (about Rs 24.1 crore) in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Indonesia’s East Ventures.

IoT startup Probus Smart Things raised $500,000 from Unicorn India Ventures and angel investors.

EV startup goEgoNetwork raised $2 million from Bagla Group Chairman Rishi Bagla and head of Global Innovation Labs and fintech at ING Bank.

India’s leading revenue based financing platform, Klub, has raised $20 million.

Retail tech startup 1K Kirana Bazaar scooped up $7 million from Info Edge Ventures, Falcon Edge, Kae Capital, and other angel investors.

Pune-based AI platform Gyde picked up $250K in seed funding from Better Capital & Ashish Achrekar, CEO of Rica Analytics Inc.

D2C brand SleepyCat raised $3.8 million from Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, and Sharrp Ventures.

Agritech startup AgNext Technologies on Thursday said it has raised USD 21 million from investors for expansion and growth.

Fintech platform YPay secured USD 400,000 led by We Founder Circle (WFC).

Edtech platform Yellow Class raised USD 6 million (about Rs 44.5 crore) in a funding round led by Elevation Capital

Tech startup Xpresslane raised Rs 3 crore from Point One Capital, Yatra Angel Network (YAN), Opus Consulting, and Manipal Technologies.

Professional growth focussed AI videobot startup, Expertrons raises $2.3 million in Pre Series A funding

Gaming startup Zupee secured USD 30 million from WestCap Group, Tomales Bay Capital, Matrix Partners India, and Orios Venture Partners.