Venture capital investment into India’s startup ecosystem continued its upwards trend for the third week of September. Indian startups attracted an investment of over USD 500 million with two platforms-Apna and Mobile Premier League joining the coveted unicorn club. As many as 24 startups bagged USD 425 million in funding as compared to last week’s USD 315 million fundraise.









Here is the weekly funding round of Indian startups for third week of September (13 Sep-18 Sep).

Jobs platform Apna secured about USD 100 million (about Rs 734.7 crore) in funding led by Tiger Global.

Fintech startup Pine Labs raised $100 million from Invesco Developing Markets Fund.

Esports platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) raised fresh funds in a funding round led by Legatum Capital at a pre-money valuation of USD 2.3 billion.

Technology platform for blue-collar workforce management BetterPlace raised USD 24 million in Series-C funding led by CX Partners and Jungle Venture.

Gurugram-based retail tech startup Gobbly raised Rs 7.2 crore in Pre series A round led by Anicut Angel Fund and Sauce.VC.

Edtech startup Eupheus Learning raised Rs 73.5 crore in Series C funding from private equity platform Lightrock India.

Anar, a B2B business networking platform, raised USD 6.2 million (about Rs 45.6 crore) in a funding round co-led by Elevation Capital and Accel India.

Blue-collar jobs platform Vahan raised USD 8 million (around Rs 59 crore) in a funding round led by existing investor Khosla Ventures.

Awon GameZ, an online mobile-app based gaming platform, raised USD 2 million in its seed round led by family offices.

Healthtech startup HexaHealth secured USD 4.5 million in funding round led by Omidyar Network India and Chiratae Ventures

Pune-based fintech startup 4Fin raised $1.1 million in a pre-seed round.

Jaipur-based edtech startup Tinkerly raised Rs 6.5 crore from Navneet Tech Ventures — a subsidiary of Navneet Education Ltd.

Fintech platform Paytail raised $1.5 million from Cholamandalam and other angel investors.

Healthtech startup Medpho bagged $1 million in angel round led by Cygnus Medicare Group and other angels.

WickedGud, a D2C food brand, raised $340,000 led by Titan Capital and angel investors.

D2C online brand Flatheads raised USD 1 million in pre-series A round from We Founder Circle, Dexter Angels, and others.

Healthtech platform Ayu Health bagged USD 6.3 million from Vertex Ventures and Stellaris Venture Partners.

Home loans startup Easiloan scooped up Rs 8 crore from Tomorrow Capital.

Drone startup Enercomp raised Rs 1.5 Cr from ah! Ventures angel platform.

BharatAgri, a digital farm advisory startup, has raised USD 6.5 million in a Series A round led by Omnivore, with participation from existing investors India Quotient and 021 Capital.

SaaS platform GTM Buddy received USD 2 million led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

Tech firm Bidgely raised USD 26 million (about Rs 190.8 crore) in funding led by Moore Strategic Ventures.

Online music learning platform Artium Academy received $750,000 led by Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, Whiteboard Capital and JetSynthesys.

Atomberg Technologies, India’s leading energy-efficient and smart fans maker, announced an undisclosed amount of funding by Ka Enterprises.

Home interiors startup Shadez mopped up over $200,000 in funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

EventBeep, a virtual community platform for students, raised undisclosed amount in latest round of funding.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Edtech behemoth BYJU’S acquired US-based K-12 coding platform Tynker.

US-based tech unicorn Harness bought cloud platform Lightwing for an undisclosed value.