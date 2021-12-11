After beginning on a modest mode in the first week of December, Venture funding into Indian start-ups remain buoyant in the second week. The capital inflow neared USD 800 mln on the back of two big deals and the emergence of a new unicorn. Last week, the capital inflow of USD 347 mln was recorded into Indian startups. Between December 5 and December 11, as many as 27 deals were clinched with Spinny, Shiprocket and Bizongo leading the fray.









Here is the quick recap of all the key deals from this week (December 05- December 11)

Big Deals

Used car retailing platform Spinny raised USD 283 million in Series E round of funding.

E-commerce logistics firm Shiprocket signed definitive agreements for a USD 185 million (Rs 1,380 crore) Series E funding round.

B2B e-commerce firm Bizongo has raised Rs 825 crore ($110 million) in its series D round of funding, led by New York-based Tiger Global Management.

Agritech startup AgroStar raised USD 70 million (around Rs 527 crore) from investors Evolvence, Schroders Capital, Hero Enterprise and UK’s development finance institution CDC.

Other Deals

PlanetSpark, an edtech platform for kids, has raised USD 13.5 million in a Series B funding round led by Prime Venture Partners and other angel investors.

EV-charging infra startup CHARGE+ZONE has raised USD 10 million in a bridge round led by Venture Catalysts and others.

CloudSEK has raised $7 million (Rs 50 crore) in its Series A funding round, bringing the total fundraise by the cybersecurity firm to USD 10 million.

Social trading platform Trinkerr raised $6.6 million from Accel India, India Quotient, Titan Capital, and other angel investors.

Small businesses-focussed mortgage lender LoanKuber has raised Rs 13 crore in a pre-Series-A funding round led by Lets Venture and Inflection Point Ventures.

AuthBridge, which offers identity authentication products, on Sunday said it has raised USD 7 million (about Rs 52.6 crore) in funding from Delhi-based Phi Capital.

Leading audio OTT app Pocket FM has raised USD 22.4 million in series-B funding round from Lightspeed, Times Group and Tanglin Venture Partners.

We Founder Circle (WFC) – a founder backing founder based early-stage start-up investor has participated in pre-series A round of HealthySure

LenDenClub raised USD 10 million (about Rs 75.3 crore) in a funding round from a clutch of investors, including Tuscan Ventures, Ohm Stock Brokers, Artha Venture Fund and others

MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement platform, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 30 million (about Rs 226.3 crore) in funding, led by Steadview Capital.

Electric bike startup Ultraviolette has reportedly raised Rs 112.5 crore (USD 15 mln) as part of Series C round led by TVS Motor.

Social commerce startup Stage3 on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 20 crore in funding co-led by Inflection Point Ventures and LC Nueva Investment Partners LLP.

Online insurance broker Probus Insurance Broker has raised USD 6.7 million in in a Series A funding round led by Switzerland-based BlueOrchard Impact Investment Managers.

Kreate, an e-commerce marketplace offering a unique integrated online pre-selling platform has raised an undisclosed amount of funds in a SEED round.

Snazzy has raised a $2.2 million seed funding round from YCombinator, Form Capital, Goodwater Capital, and ANIM Fund.

Pet supplies brand Zoviane Pets raises $ 100K in its seed round from We Founder Circle.

Direct-to-Consumer personal and home care products startup Clensta on Thursday said it has raised Rs 20 crore funding

Zorro, a pseudonymous social network, raised USD 3.2 million in a seed round led by founders of 16 unicorns.

StepSetGo (SSG), the award-winning health & fitness industry disruptor, recently raised their Seed round from marquee seed investors

Xscale, a deeply focused accelerator program for Indian Startups, has recently onboarded and invested an undisclosed sum in SecurWeave Research Labs.

Indian Connection

Sense, an AI-driven talent engagement and communication platform, raised $50 million in Series D funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2

Suki, the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for health care, announced today that it has closed a Series C funding round of 55 million, led by March Capital