SG Analytics, the market leader in research and data analytics services, has appointed Amit Shanker, based in the US, as an Advisory Board Member.

“I am excited to welcome Amit as his entry will bolster our efforts to provide more value to our customers and deepen our relationships in Data Analytics and Investment Insights services,” said Sid Banerjee, CEO, SG Analytics. “Attracting leaders such as Amit to our Board demonstrates that our regenerative growth trajectory continues towards our resolve to go public in 2025,” he added.









With over 18 years of industry experience, Amit is the Founder and CEO of Bloom AI, a cloud-based data & analytics product firm. Before Bloom AI, Amit was part of the executive leadership team at Evalueserve, heading their financial services data & analytics practice. He was instrumental in building their investment management, data analytics and ESG practices

“I am excited to join the SG Analytics advisory board at a key inflection point as the company continues its growth for the last few years,” said Amit Shanker, Board Advisor, SG Analytics. “I am deeply passionate about how technology can be used to accelerate business performance and improve the way businesses derive value. SG Analytics is at the forefront of being a ‘trusted content and context partner’ with customers adopting their productized services. I look forward to working alongside Sid and the leadership team at SG Analytics to help accelerate growth and capitalize on the market opportunity,” he added.

SG Analytics, an accredited GTPW (Great Place To Work) company, has taken numerous initiatives toward the well-being of its people including a Profit Share Plan, the first of its kind in the industry. The company has been strengthening its senior leadership team by bringing in Biswanath Choudhury (COO), Dr. Kiran Bala (CPO), and Kulwinder Singh (CMO) in the last 12 months.

With a team of over 1,100, the company has a presence in New York, London, Utrecht, Zurich, Austin, Pune, and Hyderabad.