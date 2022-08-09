Omnivio, a Noida-based e-commerce & Omni-Logistics platform for enterprises that offers control towers enabled logistics marketplace, has announced raising $400 K in an angel funding round. Supermorpheus, Dexter Angels, and 91 Ventures are among the angel leads and networks that have invested in Omnivio. The round also witnessed participation from an array of esteemed founders and angel investors from India & Middle East.

Omnivio was conceived by two friends, Sidhartha Bhimania & Anuj Jain, who met while working at Snapdeal and ever since had a vision to start their venture in the e-commerce & Omnichannel Logistics space. The go-to-market strategy of Omnivio is to align at a strategic level with enterprises on supply chain strategy, deploy control towers, and improve their logistics in terms of visibility, customer experience, and cost of operations.









“We are thrilled to have Supermorpheus, Dexter Angels, and 91 Ventures as strategic investors in Omnivio. This investment will enable us to boost our Control Tower effectiveness, build deeper product features and solve our client’s most pressing challenges concerning supply chain visibility and logistics control,” said Mr. Sidhartha Kumar Bhimania, Co-founder of Omnivio. “With the right mentorship and advice of seasoned angels, we intend to scale up quickly and grow our client base by 5x by the end of this financial year,” he added.

Omnivio empowers retailers and brands with a Single View of Omni-Operations (SVOO) and real-time actionable insights, leading to exceptional customer experience. The co-founder of Supermorpheus, Mr. Sameer Guglani, told the media: “We believe that apart from larger marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, there will be various mid-size marketplaces as well, and D2C businesses will continue to build and scale in India. Using Omnivio’s technology, they can continue to focus on brand building and customer acquisition, letting Omnivio do the heavy lifting.”



Mr. Nikhil Bhandarkar, Founding Partner, Panthera Peak Ventures, said he was impressed with the remarkable experience of the co-founders and grand vision of enabling Amazon-grade logistics & customer experience for the enterprises. “Ecommerce and Omni-commerce enablement is a mega trend and Omnivio is uniquely positioned to win in this market,” said Bhandarkar.

Omnivio plans to use the investment to build a best-in-class Control Tower product, and enhance its technology infrastructure which would lead to a smoother and faster onboarding experience for the clients. A part of the raised funds will also be used towards partnerships and building an experienced and agile team.