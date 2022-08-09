The last-minute deals on home appliances during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival might make up for your dull day. These deals are live on the shopping website till 10th August 2022. You can avail of these deals and a host of exciting offers on home appliances including washing machines, refrigerators, and dishwashers, apart from many others. These products are from popular brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and IFB among others.

With Amazon.in Great Freedom Festival, customers can purchase appliances at up to 60 per cent off. There are other exciting offers too such as a 10 per cent instant bank discount on SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions, no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards, instant off with bank discount, and exchange offers, among other benefits.









Here are some of the popular products for customers during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 with offers and deals from sellers.

Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine – You can buy the Samsung 6 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine which gives an effective washing result with its unique ‘soft curl’ design that is supremely gentle on your clothes. Its Smart Check automatic error-monitoring system detects and diagnoses problems and provides easy troubleshooting solutions using a smartphone app.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC – You can feel the breeze of ease with this brand which is trustworthy and technologically advanced. It adds astounding comfort to your home. Buy LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC with a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load.

