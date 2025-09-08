Japanese Corporates Fast-Track GCC Expansion with Focus on AI, R&D, and Green Energy

Japanese multinational corporations (MNCs) are doubling down on India as a strategic growth hub, according to the newly released JoulestoWatts GCC Adoption Survey 2025. The study, which surveyed leaders from over 50 firms across automotive, electronics, BFSI, and manufacturing, highlights India’s growing dominance as a Global Capability Centre (GCC) powerhouse.

Why India? Talent, Savings, and Speed

The survey underscores three top motivators for Japanese companies:

Skilled talent access (4.8/5) — India produces 1.5 million STEM graduates annually, a scale unmatched globally.

Cost savings (4.6/5) — operational expenses can be reduced by up to 40%.

Faster digital transformation (4.4/5) — firms are building innovation-driven hubs with AI, R&D, and automation capabilities.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad emerged as the most preferred GCC locations, with Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR also in high demand.







Japan’s Domestic Challenges Fueling the Shift

JoulestoWatts GCC Adoption Survey 2025 show the pivot is driven by pressing challenges at home:

Labour shortages (72% cited as a key concern)

High operational costs (64%)

Slow pace of digitalisation (48%)

“Japanese corporations see India as the future engine of their transformation,” said Priti Sawant, Founder & CEO of JoulestoWatts. “Our survey shows that firms are targeting 85% process efficiency, 20% reduction in handling time, and at least 15 AI/ML projects in the next year from their India GCCs.”

ESG and Sustainability in Focus

JoulestoWatts GCC Adoption Survey 2025 shows sustainability is no longer an afterthought. The survey revealed:

65% of firms plan to adopt real-time carbon monitoring

25% emissions reduction target by 2026

40% of energy sourced from renewables

These moves not only align with global ESG mandates but also reinforce India’s clean energy roadmap.







Sectoral Priorities

Automotive & Manufacturing: EV battery R&D, smart factory solutions.

BFSI & IT: Fintech innovation, compliance, cybersecurity.

All sectors: AI-driven decision-making and workforce upskilling, with 60% of employees expected to undergo training in India GCCs this year.

Interestingly, firms are also eyeing Tier-II cities like Kochi and Pune for their cost advantages and emerging talent pools.

Beyond Cost: India as a Strategic Partner

Japanese corporations now view India-based GCCs as Centers of Excellence, not just back-office operations. Key performance indicators include Net Promoter Scores above 60, strong AI adoption, and significant efficiency gains.

“India offers Japanese MNCs the scale, skill, and speed to future-proof operations,” added Sawant. “This is about building innovation-first organizations that can thrive globally.”

As Japan navigates demographic decline and economic pressures, India’s GCC ecosystem is emerging as a vital solution. The deepening Indo-Japanese business relationship will likely see long-term innovation-led investments that reshape both economies.

With cost efficiencies, world-class talent, and sustainability integration, India is not just hosting GCCs — it is powering the next chapter of Japanese corporate transformation.