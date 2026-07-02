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Survivor Speaks Out After Former Superdry Co-Founder James Holder Is Jailed for Rape

Survivor a Woman Speaks Out After Former Superdry Co-Founder James Holder Is Jailed for Rape

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Survivor Speaks Out After Former Superdry Co-Founder James Holder Is Jailed for Rape

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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A woman who was raped by former Superdry co-founder James Holder has spoken publicly about the trauma she endured after the attack, revealing she had to return to work and face him just days later because he was her employer.

Holder, 54, was sentenced in May to eight years in prison after being convicted of raping the woman. The assault took place in 2022 following work drinks connected to a business James Holder had launched after leaving Superdry.

Survivor Describes Returning to Work

In her first media interview, the woman said she was working for James Holder at the time of the attack and experienced overwhelming fear when she returned to the office the following Monday.

According to her account, Holder spoke to her in the workplace as though nothing had happened.

She described being in “survival mode” while trying to continue working after the assault, adding that the experience left her feeling deeply unsettled because the man convicted of attacking her was also responsible for her employment.

Attack Followed Workplace Social Event

The former employee explained that colleagues had gathered for drinks after work in Cheltenham before the incident. She said James Holder unexpectedly entered the taxi that had been arranged for her journey home. Although she believed he would continue to his own destination after she exited the vehicle, he instead entered her home.

According to evidence presented in court, James Holder later raped her despite her refusal.

During sentencing, the court heard that the offence was a serious act of sexual violence, and the judge imposed an eight-year prison term.

 

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Workplace Power Imbalance

The woman said she had previously worked at Superdry, where she rarely interacted directly with Holder, whom she described as a prominent figure within the company.

After joining another business he launched, however, she became more familiar with his management style, describing the workplace as highly pressured and controlled.

She believes power imbalances in parts of the fashion industry can leave employees vulnerable, particularly where senior executives hold significant influence over careers.

She also admitted that initially she feared reporting the assault because of James Holder’s standing within the industry and the potential impact on her future employment.

Business Closure Changed Her Decision

Only days after the incident, the business entered liquidation, ending her employment. She said this removed the immediate fear of retaliation and gave her the confidence to report the crime to the police. Investigators later praised her courage, saying her decision to come forward may have helped prevent future victims.

Moving Forward

Following James Holder’s conviction, she now feels a renewed sense of freedom and hopes other survivors of sexual violence feel empowered to report offences.

She stressed that responsibility for sexual assault always lies with the perpetrator and encouraged victims not to blame themselves.

Gloucestershire Police also highlighted the importance of reporting offences regardless of a suspect’s wealth, influence or public profile.

A spokesperson for Superdry previously stated that Holder resigned from the company in 2016 and ended consultancy work in 2019, noting that the offence occurred several years after his association with the retailer had concluded.

As she rebuilds her life, Gemma said she wants the former fashion executive to be remembered for the crime for which he was convicted, rather than his business success.

  • Survivor a Woman Speaks Out After Former Superdry Co-Founder James Holder Is Jailed for Rape
  • Survivor a Woman Speaks Out After Former Superdry Co-Founder James Holder Is Jailed for Rape

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