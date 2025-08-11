Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Cities2gether AI Beta Launch Signals Step in Global Governance Tech

Cities2gether AI Beta Launch Signals Step in Global Governance Tech

Artificial Intelligence

Cities2gether AI Beta Launch Signals Step in Global Governance Tech

Cities2gether AI Beta Launch Signals Step in Global Governance Tech

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Cities2gether AI, an India-born platform, has launched its beta version — a global repository of public policies powered by artificial intelligence. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between cities worldwide, enabling faster, evidence-based policymaking.

While India has built a global reputation for its IT services, fintech innovations, and consumer apps, it has played a minimal role in AI-driven governance. Cities2gether AI seeks to change that narrative.

“India has some of the fastest-growing cities in the world, yet AI is still underutilised in solving urban challenges,” said Achyut Shankar, Co-founder and CEO. “With Cities2gether, we’re proving that India can build world-class, mission-driven AI platforms that directly impact governance and improve lives.”



Global Expertise, Local Roots

The founding team brings a mix of international policy experience and startup innovation. Diogo Sie Lima, Co-founder and COO, has worked on governance, education, and civic engagement across Brazil and Europe. Nitin Awasthi, Co-founder and CTO, is a veteran entrepreneur who co-founded one of India’s first startup studios, incubating over 30 ventures in sectors from healthtech to agritech.

“The fact that this is being built in India matters,” Nitin Awasthi noted. “It signals that we can lead in AI for governance, not just consume imported solutions.”

What the Beta Platform Offers

Cities2gether AI’s beta release includes:

A searchable global library of thousands of public policy documents.

AI-assisted recommendations to adapt proven international policies to local contexts.

Interactive mapping tools to identify emerging policy trends and opportunities.

The vision is straightforward but ambitious: a climate policy from Copenhagen could inform urban planning in Chennai, or a transport strategy from Bogotá could inspire changes in Bengaluru.

“Our tools exist to make these exchanges possible — and practical,” said Shankar.

Call to Policymakers and Civic Leaders

Cities2gether AI is inviting policymakers, think tanks, and civil society groups to test the beta. The feedback will inform a full public launch in the coming months, which will include expanded datasets and multilingual features to enhance accessibility.

By positioning itself as a global AI hub for governance, Cities2gether AI not only addresses pressing urban challenges but also places India in a leadership role in a space historically dominated by Western tech. The launch underscores the potential of AI to foster cross-border collaboration, tackle climate change, improve urban mobility, and strengthen civic engagement.

If successful, Cities2gether AI could become a blueprint for how cities worldwide learn from each other — turning local innovation into global impact.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Late Payments Hit 44% of Asian Firms — Atradius Survey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Shunya Agritech Partners with ICAR-IIMR to Pioneer Hydroponic Maize Fodder Research

Shunya Agritech Partners with ICAR-IIMR to Pioneer Hydroponic Maize Fodder Research
By August 11, 2025
Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax

Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax
By August 11, 2025
Bobby Whitlock, Derek and the Dominos Co-Founder and “Layla” Co-Writer, Dies at 77 Eric Clapton George Harrison

Bobby Whitlock, Derek and the Dominos Co-Founder and “Layla” Co-Writer, Dies at 77
By August 11, 2025
Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax

Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax
By August 11, 2025
Mckenna Grace Teases The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping — “We Haven’t Had a Hunger Games Movie Like This in a While!” JustWatch Streaming Trends

Mckenna Grace Teases The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping — “We Haven’t Had a Hunger Games Movie Like This in a While!”
By August 11, 2025
Mike Tyson Sued Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of Jay-Z, DMX & Ja Rule Track in Jake Paul Fight Promo Ty Fyffe Murdergram

Mike Tyson Sued Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of Jay-Z, DMX & Ja Rule Track in Jake Paul Fight Promo
By August 11, 2025
Asian Firms Divided on Insolvency Outlook as Trade Uncertainty and Late Payments Bite Atradius Payment Practices Barometer survey

Asian Firms Divided on Insolvency Outlook as Trade Uncertainty and Late Payments Bite
By August 11, 2025
Shunya Agritech Partners with ICAR-IIMR to Pioneer Hydroponic Maize Fodder Research

Shunya Agritech Partners with ICAR-IIMR to Pioneer Hydroponic Maize Fodder Research
By August 11, 2025
T-Hub’s ‘Charge’ Cohort 4 Powers 21 Startups to Drive India’s Electric Mobility Future

T-Hub’s ‘Charge’ Cohort 4 Powers 21 Startups to Drive India’s Electric Mobility Future
By August 11, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Cities2gether AI Beta Launch Signals Step in Global Governance Tech

Cities2gether AI Beta Launch Signals Step in Global Governance Tech
By August 11, 2025
iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
By August 9, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Leak Reveals Massive Upgrades: Here’s What to Expect

Google Pixel 10 Leak Reveals Massive Upgrades: Here’s What to Expect
By August 8, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators

Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators
By August 4, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

E! News

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images
Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival Amazon Sony Prime Video

Amazon MGM

Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival
Toto Wolff-Max Verstappen ‘Meeting’ Sparks F1 Frenzy — But Leaked Jet Pics Are Completely Fake

Formula 1

Toto Wolff-Max Verstappen ‘Meeting’ Sparks F1 Frenzy — But Leaked Jet Pics Are Completely Fake
To Top
Loading...