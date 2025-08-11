Cities2gether AI Beta Launch Signals Step in Global Governance Tech

Cities2gether AI, an India-born platform, has launched its beta version — a global repository of public policies powered by artificial intelligence. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between cities worldwide, enabling faster, evidence-based policymaking.

While India has built a global reputation for its IT services, fintech innovations, and consumer apps, it has played a minimal role in AI-driven governance. Cities2gether AI seeks to change that narrative.

“India has some of the fastest-growing cities in the world, yet AI is still underutilised in solving urban challenges,” said Achyut Shankar, Co-founder and CEO. “With Cities2gether, we’re proving that India can build world-class, mission-driven AI platforms that directly impact governance and improve lives.”







Global Expertise, Local Roots

The founding team brings a mix of international policy experience and startup innovation. Diogo Sie Lima, Co-founder and COO, has worked on governance, education, and civic engagement across Brazil and Europe. Nitin Awasthi, Co-founder and CTO, is a veteran entrepreneur who co-founded one of India’s first startup studios, incubating over 30 ventures in sectors from healthtech to agritech.

“The fact that this is being built in India matters,” Nitin Awasthi noted. “It signals that we can lead in AI for governance, not just consume imported solutions.”

What the Beta Platform Offers

Cities2gether AI’s beta release includes:

A searchable global library of thousands of public policy documents.

AI-assisted recommendations to adapt proven international policies to local contexts.

Interactive mapping tools to identify emerging policy trends and opportunities.

The vision is straightforward but ambitious: a climate policy from Copenhagen could inform urban planning in Chennai, or a transport strategy from Bogotá could inspire changes in Bengaluru.

“Our tools exist to make these exchanges possible — and practical,” said Shankar.

Call to Policymakers and Civic Leaders

Cities2gether AI is inviting policymakers, think tanks, and civil society groups to test the beta. The feedback will inform a full public launch in the coming months, which will include expanded datasets and multilingual features to enhance accessibility.

By positioning itself as a global AI hub for governance, Cities2gether AI not only addresses pressing urban challenges but also places India in a leadership role in a space historically dominated by Western tech. The launch underscores the potential of AI to foster cross-border collaboration, tackle climate change, improve urban mobility, and strengthen civic engagement.

If successful, Cities2gether AI could become a blueprint for how cities worldwide learn from each other — turning local innovation into global impact.